Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2027 | Lonza Group, Recipharm AB, Vetter Pharma International GMBH

The Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market was valued USD 118.8 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 174.68 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4%, during the period of 2021-2027.

The Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market was valued USD 118.8 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 174.68 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4%, during the period of 2021-2027.

The research delivers a precise and detailed explanation of key components and their market expansion scope. The key insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market as mentioned in the report. It features historical and futuristic data related to the industry for the 2021 to 2027 time-period.

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Overview

Volatile economic conditions in European countries are exerting extensive cost containment pressures on companies in the global pharmaceutical manufacturing market. In such conditions, these companies are compelled to explore new ways to cut down the cost of drug manufacturing. As a result, there is an increasing trend of outsourcing manufacturing facilities. Pharmaceutical players are increasingly depending on contract manufacturing and packaging services to meet their fundamental needs and specified competencies, while fulfilling the stringent regulations. Moreover, these companies are shifting focus from manufacturing the formulated drugs towards research and development of novel drugs to stay relevant in the market. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market is likely to tread along a healthy growth track over the forecast horizon.

The primary objective of this market intelligence report is to provide in-depth knowledge of the global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market and its affiliated industries. The report sheds light on the current and future trends of the market. It presents essential insights into the factors influencing the market and the extent to which they impact the growth. There is a detailed coverage of the geographical segmentation of the market in terms of both value and volume. The report also profiles the key players in the global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. It includes a SWOT analysis that reveals the potential growth trajectory each prominent player will experience.

Companies Mentioned in the Report are:

The majority of the players in the global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market are pouring funds to enhance their in-house capabilities in order to meet the dynamic needs of today’s marketplace. Mergers and acquisitions activities are among the key strategies adopted by players to strengthen their market position. Large pharmaceutical companies are also forming partnerships with contract manufacturing organizations to achieve vertical integration. Some of the key players in the global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market are Althea Technologies, Aenova, Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Limited, Catalent Pharma Solutions, HAUPT Pharma AG, Famar, Kemwell Pvt. Ltd., Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Nipro Corp., NextPharma, Recipharm, Pfizer Central Source, and Royal DSM N.V.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The base year for calculation in this Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market business report is taken as 2020 while the historic year is 2019 which will tell how the market will perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications, & engagements are.

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors & changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current & future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites & volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream & upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence & availability of global brands & their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local & domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs & trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

