Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Growth Outlook 2020 to 2025

The Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries.

“The Pharmaceutical CDMO market was valued USD 148.5 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 224.9 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7%, during the period of 2020-2025.”

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Investment in R&D to Drive the Market Growth

– The United States is the world’s largest market for drugs, and accounts for almost half of the R&D spending in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology markets. Hence, CMOs play a critical role in this market and have invested in new facilities and technologies to cater to a wide range of outsourcing units.

– The biggest Chinese professional manufacturer of dermatology and anti-tuberculosis drug products, Huapont, is one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical manufacturers in China, mainly dependent on product R&D and market expansion.

– CRO/CMOs are able toleverage their expertise, owing to their R&D and complex manufacturing capabilities, to fill the needs of the large generic, big pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

– A major stake of R&D investments as well as capacity expansions, are likely in the injectable and sterile liquid dose formulations segment. Small biotech firms get access to specialized knowledge and resources, which help them expedite their R&D activities.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Highest Growth in CRO Market

– Over the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the CRO market, owing to the low cost offered by the region, as compared to the United States and other developed economies. Additionally, growing incidences of chronic and lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease, coupled with ease of patient recruitment and availability of expertise for clinical trials, are few driving factors boosting growth in the region.

– With increasing privatization of clinical trials, there has been an increase in the outsourcing of research processes in developing regions, such as China and India. For instance, the market is witnessing increased outsourcing of research services, such as Clinical Data Management, Pharmacovigilance, Biostatistics, etc., by large pharmaceuticals.

– Growing investments by several pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical drugs manufacturing companies are also supporting the growth of the CRO market in the region. As part of its five-year Research, Innovation, and Enterprise 2020 plan, the Singaporean government has committed to invest nearly USD 2.4 billion, in advancing manufacturing and engineering in the pharmaceutical market.

– In January 2019, Lambda, headquartered in India, announced the acquisition of US-based Novum Pharmaceutical Research Services, in a move to increase its presence in the United States.

Regional Analysis for Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market:

-North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

–The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

