Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Catalent, Inc, AbbVie Inc, Almac Group and more.

Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is projected to reach USD 146.1 billion by 2025 from USD 100.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Catalent, Inc. (US)

Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

Recipharm AB (Sweden)

Siegfried Holding AG (Switzerland)

WuXiAppTec (China)

Samsung Biologics (South Korea)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)

Piramal Pharma Solutions (India)

Vetter Pharma International GmbH (Germany)

FAMAR Health Care Services (France)

AbbVie Inc. (US)

Aenova Group (Germany)

Almac Group (UK)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Cambrex Corporation (US)

CordenPharma International (Germany)

Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI) (US)

FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan)

BioVectra (Canada)

“The small and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market, by end user, during the forecast period”

The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is segmented into big pharmaceutical companies, small & medium-sized pharmaceutical companies, generic pharmaceutical companies, and other end users. The small and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market in 2020.

“Biologics manufacturing services segment accounted for the highest CAGR”

Based on service, the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is segmented into pharmaceutical manufacturing, biologics manufacturing, and drug development services. In 2020, the biologics manufacturing services segment accounted for the highest growth rate. The major factor driving the growth of this segment is the growing demand for vaccines and biosimilars.

“Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing country in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market”

The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as growth in the manufacturing sector, favorable government regulations, growing strategic expansions from leading companies, increasing emphasis on off-patent drugs, and the presence of a highly skilled workforce.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 1 Breakdown Of Primaries: Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market

2.1.3 Market Data Estimation & Triangulation

Figure 2 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.2 Market Estimation Methodology

2.2.1 Market Size Estimation Approach

Figure 3 Company Revenue Analysis-Based Estimation

Figure 4 Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market Size (Usd Billion): Final Market Size

2.3 Growth Rate Assumptions/Growth Forecast

Figure 5 Final Cagr Projections (2020−2025)

2.4 Insights From Primaries

Figure 6 Market Validation From Primary Experts

2.5 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

Figure 7 Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market Share, By Service, 2019

Figure 8 Biologics Manufacturing Services Market Share, By Type, 2019

Figure 9 Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Billion)

Figure 10 Geographical Snapshot Of The Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market Overview

Figure 11 Growing Demand For Generics Is One Of The Key Factors Driving Market Growth

4.2 Europe: Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market

Figure 12 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services To Command The Largest Share Of The European Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market

4.3 Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market, By End User

Figure 13 Small & Medium-Sized Pharmaceutical Companies To Grow At The Highest Rate During The Forecast Period

4.4 Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Figure 14 Developing Markets To Register Higher Growth Rates Between 2020 & 2025

5 Market Overview

……CONTINUED

