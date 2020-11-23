Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Growth Strategies 2020: Gericke, Glatt , Powrex Corp, Freund-vector, Fette Compacting, Alexanderwerk

Continuous manufacturing in the pharmaceuticals industry is a result of advancements in technology with respect to the production techniques. In the past years, the traditional method of batch manufacturing was followed in the pharmaceuticals industry. However, the development in technology has accelerated mass production with improved quality, and it has addressed many primary issues such as the recall of drugs. The pharmaceuticals industry has recently begun to acknowledge the continuous manufacturing as an option to improve and sustain manufacturing operations.

The pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is expected to reach US$ 3,064.38 million by 2027 from US$ 1,459.53 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market majorly consists of the players such as GEA Group, Coperion GmbH, Gericke AG, Glatt GmbH, Hosokawa Micron Group, Munson Machinery Co. Inc., Powrex Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Freund-vector Corporation, Fette Compacting, Alexanderwerk, LEISTRITZ AG, KORSCH AG, ACG, Cadmach Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd., and Hovione en Aesica. The companies are focused toward the adoption of organic strategies such as partnership and collaborations to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in January 2017, GEA has entered into a partnership with Siemens AG to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry by offering an integrated continuous tablet manufacturing line.

The pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market, by product, is segmented into screening and diagnostics, monitoring and alerting and disease management. In 2019, the integrated systems segment accounted for the largest market share of the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market. The integrated systems are expected to dominate the product segment owing to their easy availability and accessibility as well as higher adoption of these systems as compared with the semi-continuous systems and the controls. The integrated systems help build the continuous flow during manufacturing process, facilitate end-to-end integration, and improve asset utilization.

The increasing shortages of drugs and APIs in various parts of the world coupled with advantages offered by continuous manufacturing systems in ramping up the production volumes, reducing the drug costs are expected to be the major driving factors of the market. However, deep penetration of batch manufacturing systems and high capital investments for these systems are expected to restrain the growth of the market to an extent.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) states that the reasons for drug shortages occur for various reasons including quality problems, manufacturing inefficiency, delays, and discontinuations. The drugs that are often short in supply include sterile injectable and oncology/cancer treatments. The notice from manufacturers to the FDA regarding the impending or current shortages of drugs allows the FDA to work with the manufacturers over finding feasible solutions, one of which is usually ramping up the manufacturing of drugs through implementation of new and advanced systems such as continuous manufacturing.

By Product

Integrated Systems

Semi-Continuous Systems Continuous Granulators Continuous Blenders Continuous Compressors? Continuous Coaters Continuous Dryers Other Semi-Continuous Systems

Controls

By Application

End Product Manufacturing Solid Dosage Manufacturing Liquid Dosage Manufacturing

API Manufacturing

By End User

Full Scale Manufacturing Companies Pharmaceutical Companies Contract Manufacturing Organizations

R&D Departments Contract Research Organizations Research Institutes



