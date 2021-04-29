Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market Growth Prospects, Trends and Forecast up to 2026

There is high demand for pharmaceuticals drug packaging products that are safer and protects pharmaceutical drugs from contamination. Earlier, prefilled syringes were the popular and preferred solution of the drug practitioners but the users often met with accidents due to the breaking of the needle sticks. Thus, there is requirement for packaging products that are safer and user friendly. Since, cartridges do not contain any needle, they eliminate every possibility of any injury. Furthermore, cartridges are highly suitable for the temperature sensitive drugs due to their preservative properties. Thus, they are a safe pharmaceutical packaging solution for the users.

Get Sample Copy:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=39854

The glass is the most prominently used material for the manufacturing of the pharmaceutical cartridges. The segment holds the major share among the material type segment. This is due to the chemical resistivity of the glass, as glass is highly resistive to pharmaceutical drugs for longer period of time. Type 1 borosilicate glass holds higher market share from its counterparts.

The key trend in the pharmaceutical cartridges market is that the manufacturers are shifting their preference from glass to plastics pharmaceutical cartridges. This is due to the structural issues which occur with the usage of glass for a long period of time. The glass starts degrading from the edges and mixes with the drug solution. Further, glass pharmaceutical cartridges requires higher protection while shipping and usage, due to high chances of breakage f material. Thus, to overcome these issues the global manufacturers started using COC and COP material for manufacturing of pharmaceutical cartridges.

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=39854

The global market for pharmaceutical cartridges is segmented into material type and capacity type. On the basis of material type, the global pharmaceutical cartridges market is segmented into glass and plastic. The glass segment is further segmented into Type I, Type II, and Type III glass type. The plastic segmented is segmented into cyclic olefin copolymer (COC), cyclic olefin polymer (COP), polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP).

The key restating factor for the growth of the pharmaceutical cartridges market is consumers focus towards alternative drugs such as Homeopathy and Ayurveda. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases is attributed to sedentary lifestyle and significant increase in geriatric population. However, over the last few years, there has been an increase in healthcare awareness. As such, complementary and alternative medicines is gaining wide prominence among users. From past few years, alternative treatment such as Homeopathy and Ayurveda captured greater share of overall healthcare treatment market. The major reason for increase in the preference for the Ayurveda drug is due to its zero side effects.

On the basis of capacity type, the global pharmaceutical cartridges market is segmented into below 5ml, 5-50ml, 50-250ml and above 250ml capacity.

Request For Customization:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=39854

Key players operating in the global market for pharmaceutical cartridges include Schott AG, Gerresheimer AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Stevanato Group, SGD Pharma, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Pierrel group and Transcoject GmbH.