Pharma & Cosmetics Market: Global Key Factors, Size, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pharma & Cosmetics in global, including the following market information:

Global Pharma & Cosmetics Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Pharma & Cosmetics Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Pharma & Cosmetics companies in 2020 (%)

The global Pharma & Cosmetics market was valued at 1721520 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1949500 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pharma & Cosmetics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pharma & Cosmetics Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pharma & Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

– Ointments

– Creams

– Gels

– Others

Global Pharma & Cosmetics Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pharma & Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

– Pharmaceuticals, OTC

– Cosmetics

Global Pharma & Cosmetics Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pharma & Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

– North America

– – US

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – U.K.

– – Italy

– – Russia

– – Nordic Countries

– – Benelux

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia

– – China

– – Japan

– – South Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Rest of Asia

– South America

– – Brazil

– – Argentina

– – Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

– – Turkey

– – Israel

– – Saudi Arabia

– – UAE

– – Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pharma & Cosmetics revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pharma & Cosmetics revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Pharma & Cosmetics sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Pharma & Cosmetics sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

– Johnson & Johnson

– Roche

– Novartis

– Pfizer

– Sanofi

– Eli Lilly

– GSK

– Bayer

– Merck & Co

– L’ OREAL

– Unilever

– Procter & Gamble

– Estee Lauder

– Kao

– Shiseido

– Beiersdorf

– Henkel

– Shanghai Jahwa

