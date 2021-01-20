Phage Therapy Market Therapeutic Survey Reviews, Analysis 2021 | Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., Intralytix Inc., Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Inc., Pherecydes Pharma

The Global Phage Therapy Market Research Report 2021 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Phage Therapy market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global Phage Therapy Market: Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., Intralytix Inc., Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Inc., Pherecydes Pharma and Locus Biosciences Inc.

Executive Summary

A phage (also known as bacteriophages) are viruses that are engineered with the aim to infect bacteria and neutralize them through mechanisms that happen to be very different from those of antibiotics. Phage therapy is the therapeutic use of these phages for the treatment of pathogenic bacterial infections such as pneumonia and bacteremia.

The global phage therapy market can be segmented on the basis of mode of administration and application. On the basis of mode of administration, the market can be split into oral, rectal, local (skin, eye, ear, nasal mucosa etc.) in tampons, rinses and creams and intravenous. On the basis of application, the market can be sub-segmented into human medicine, dentistry, veterinary science, and agriculture.

The global phage therapy market possesses significant opportunities in the treatment of diseases like Bacteremia and Pneumonia. The growth of the phage therapy market is supported by various growth drivers such as a considerable spike in antibiotic resistance, improving regulatory scenario, demonstration of improved efficacy and excellent safety profile. Tackling material disruption of targeted phage therapies and bacteriophage product candidates in the event of security breaches is a major challenge for the players operating within the market.

Phage product launch in pipeline such as AP-SA01 (cocktail of three natural (unmodified) lytic phages developed for the treatment of S. aureus Bacteremia (SAB) blood stream infection) and AP-PA02 (cocktail of four genetically-modified/synthetic phages specific for Pseudomonas aeruginos focusing on the treatment of hospital-acquired/ventilator-associated Pneumonia (HAP/VAP) and/or cystic fibrosis (CF) Pneumonia), phage endolysins, technological advancements, fresh research on revival of phage therapy for the treatment of Cholera and bacteriophage T4 nanoparticle based dual vaccine are some of the latest trends existing in the market that have been captured in this report.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Phage Therapy market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

