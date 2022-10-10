PGA Tour 2K23 pre-order bonus explained

Basketball legend Michael Jordan and icon Stephen Curry will probably be current in PGA Tour 2K23, which makes issues fairly attention-grabbing. There will probably be no scarcity {of professional} golfers on this 12 months’s launch as effectively, and followers are fairly excited.

Amidst information of the golfers being current, 2K has already introduced the basketball stars who will probably be making particular appearances.

Jordan was first introduced when the sport turned accessible for pre-order. Since then, 2K has routinely disclosed who’s set to seem within the sport upon launch. Whereas gamers will like to play because the likes of Tiger Woods, the visitor appearances definitely add to the general spice.

That mentioned, gamers should meet sure situations to unlock these stars in PGA Tour 2K23. Michael Jordan, particularly, will not be accessible to everybody, which provides novelty worth to his character. Right here is all the data recognized up to now concerning the particular duo, with considered one of them tied to the sport’s pre-order bonus.

Gamers can nonetheless obtain the pre-order bonuses alloted for PGA Tour 2K23

The upcoming sport will probably be launched in three editions – Commonplace, Deluxe, and Tiger Woods. Set to premiere on October 14, gamers have till then to safe themselves a pleasant set of bonuses.

If a participant pre-orders any of the three editions of PGA Tour 2K23 on or earlier than October 13, the bonus will probably be assured. All three editions include a Michael Jordan pack, unlocking the basketball legend as a playable character. He will probably be accessible within the title at launch, and gamers can equip him in all of the modes.

Whereas the Commonplace version may not have many different bonuses, it isn’t the identical for the Deluxe and Tiger Woods variants. The Deluxe model comes with a Deluxe bonus pack with 1,300 VC. Moreover, gamers may also be capable of acquire a Golden Membership pack that can add bling to their assortment.

PGA Tour 2K23 covers revealed that includes Tiger Woods, together with some options. PGA Tour 2K23 covers revealed that includes Tiger Woods, together with some options. https://t.co/kyHRJfxXVU

To mark the return of Tiger Woods, 2K will probably be releasing a particular model with all of the bonuses of the Commonplace and Deluxe editions. On high of all of the goodies, gamers will be capable of get bonus cosmetics that will probably be modeled on Tiger Woods’ signature look.

The great factor about Michael Jordan is that he will probably be accessible on pre-orders for any of the three editions. Anybody taken with utilizing him in PGA Tour 2K23 does not must spend greater than the Commonplace model’s value.

Basketball celebrity Steph Curry may also be accessible as a playable character within the sport. This has already been formally introduced by 2K and provides to the already-expansive roster. Not like Michael Jordan, all gamers can play as Steph Curry and will not require any particular purchases.

There is a sturdy probability that extra superstars from different spheres of life will enter the sport. 2K has already knowledgeable that PGA Tour 2K23 will probably be getting post-launch content material starting from recent occasions to programs. It stays to be seen when new golfers will probably be added.

The sport will go reside on October 14 and will probably be accessible on all main platforms, together with the older-generation consoles. Nevertheless, the new-gen options will solely be accessible on PC and the current-gen consoles.



