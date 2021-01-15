Pfizer fails to deliver on promised vaccine deliveries | Free press

Are there any bottlenecks in the delivery of the vaccines? The pharmaceutical company Pfizer wants to upgrade its factory in Puurs, Belgium – and may not be able to keep its promises.

Berlin (dpa) – According to the Federal Ministry of Health, pharmaceutical company Pfizer will not be able to deliver the amount of corona vaccine already promised for the next three to four weeks.

The ministry announced on Friday that this information was passed on to the EU commission and through it to the EU member states in the short term. A spokesman added that weekly delivery scheduled for Germany on Monday is progressing as planned.

The reason for the delivery problems are therefore renovations at the Pfizer factory in Puurs, Belgium. According to the company, these were used from mid-February to expand capacity. All countries in the world except the US are supplied from Puurs. “Health ministers at the federal and state level are sorry to note this very brief and unexpected communication from the Commission and Pfizer,” the ministry’s announcement said.

It is still unclear how large the quantities of vaccines are that are currently unavailable. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) and his colleagues in the country discussed the situation at a short-term exchange conference in the afternoon, the spokesman said.

Federal and state governments expected the European Commission to provide clarity and certainty for further deliveries and delivery dates as soon as possible during negotiations with Pfizer. “In any case, it is guaranteed that the announced quantities for the first quarter will be fully delivered in the first quarter,” the newspaper said.

