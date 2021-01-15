Pfizer: Delivery restrictions until February | Free press

Are there any bottlenecks in the delivery of the corona vaccines? Pharmaceutical company Pfizer is looking to upgrade its factory in Puurs, Belgium – and has announced that it will impact deliveries by February.

Berlin / Lisbon (dpa) – The pharmaceutical company Pfizer expects to limit supplies of corona vaccines in Europe in the coming weeks.

Measures to increase production at the Puurs plant in Belgium would “temporarily affect deliveries from late January to early February,” Pfizer announced Friday at the German news agency. There may be “fluctuations in orders and shipping plans” in the near future.

However, the group stressed that the changes to the plant in late February and March would result in significantly higher doses of vaccines. “Our plans are for an equitable distribution according to agreements with governments and for each country to receive its assigned doses during the term of the contract, although the estimated amounts will have to be adjusted in a given quarter.”

The Federal Ministry of Health had previously announced in Berlin that Pfizer could not deliver the amount of corona vaccine already promised in the next three to four weeks. It is still unclear how large the quantities of vaccines are that are currently unavailable.

Despite the delays in production, the company will meet its delivery commitments to the EU in the first quarter of 2021, the head of the European Commission said. She heard the messages and immediately called the Pfizer boss, Von der Leyen said on a visit to Lisbon on Friday. He had assured that all guaranteed cans would also be delivered in the first quarter. He personally takes care to reduce the delay and catch up as soon as possible.

Von der Leyen did not answer questions about how much fewer vaccine doses would be administered initially because of the problems. The company must answer this. However, she pointed out the importance of delivering the promised cans at the end of March. Because the vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner Biontech requires two vaccinations within a specified time, there is also a medical need to deliver the vaccine on time.

At the same time, von der Leyen stressed that these were not the first delays “in this process”. “We should not forget that it usually takes about ten years for a vaccine to be developed and available.” This time has been reduced to less than a year. “And that is why we are currently experiencing all the problems that normally occur over a long period of time.” Problems will remain. “But we must not forget that this process was generally a great success.”

