Pfizer delivery delays for corona vaccine | Free press

New York / Berlin / Lisbon / Helsinki (dpa) – The pharmaceutical company Pfizer expects to limit supplies of corona vaccines in Europe in the coming weeks.

Measures to increase production at the Puurs plant in Belgium would “temporarily affect deliveries from late January to early February,” Pfizer told the German news agency. The Federal Ministry of Health in Berlin assumes Pfizer will not be able to deliver the amount of corona vaccine already promised for the next three to four weeks. At first it was unclear how many vaccine doses would be unavailable for the time being.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said that despite the production delays in the first quarter of 2021, the company will meet its EU supply commitments. After the initial information, she immediately called the Pfizer boss, she said on a visit to Lisbon on Friday. He confirmed that there would be a production slowdown in the coming weeks. At the same time, however, he assured us that all guaranteed cans would also be delivered in the first quarter. He personally takes care to reduce the delay and catch up as soon as possible.

Von der Leyen did not answer questions about how much fewer vaccine doses would be administered initially because of the problems. The company must answer this. However, she pointed out the importance of delivering the promised cans at the end of March. Because the vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner Biontech requires two vaccinations within a specified time, there is also a medical need to deliver the vaccine on time.

According to Pfizer, “fluctuations in orders and shipping plans” may occur in the near future. However, the group stressed that the changes to the plant in Belgium at the end of February and March would result in significantly higher doses of vaccines. “Our plans are for an equitable distribution according to agreements with governments and for each country to receive its assigned doses during the term of the contract, although the estimated amounts will have to be adjusted in a given quarter.”

According to the Federal Ministry of Health in Berlin, the company had communicated the delays to the European Commission and through it to the EU Member States in the short term. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) and his colleagues from the country discussed the situation at an exchange conference in the afternoon, the spokesman said. “Health ministers at the federal and state level are sorry to note this very brief and unexpected communication from the Commission and Pfizer,” he said.

Federal and state governments expected the European Commission to provide clarity and certainty for further deliveries and delivery dates as soon as possible during negotiations with Pfizer. The spokesperson added that the weekly delivery scheduled for Germany on Monday is going according to plan.

In a letter to EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides, six countries of the European Union expressed concern and called on the European Commission to ensure that Pfizer / Biontech vaccine production is effective and that batches are delivered quickly. According to the Finnish government, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania wrote the letter together. The Commission should make every effort to increase production of Biontech / Pfizer vaccines and ensure that batches are distributed in accordance with the EU sales contract and Member States’ orders.

The Norwegian health institute FHI had previously announced that the temporary reduction would affect “all European countries”. According to the FHI, Norway will receive only about 36,000 Pfizer vaccine doses over the next calendar week, instead of the nearly 44,000 originally planned. This is because Pfizer is expanding its manufacturing capabilities and needs to restructure manufacturing to do so. Upon completion of this increase, production could be increased from the current 1.3 billion to 2 billion doses of vaccine per year, according to Norwegians.