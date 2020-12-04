Pfizer Announces Delays in Building Supply Chain | Free press

New York (AP) – The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has had to halve the delivery target of its corona vaccine this year, partly due to delays in expanding its supply chain.

The expansion is taking longer than expected, a company spokeswoman for the Wall Street Journal said. In addition, the results of the clinical study were available later than initially thought. According to the paper, Pfizer maintained its internal target of delivering 100 million vaccine doses by the end of this year through mid-November. However, the company recently talked about 50 million cans. For the coming year, the original plan to deliver more than a billion doses of vaccine is maintained, the paper wrote.

Those who are vaccinated need two doses to be protected. Pfizer developed the vaccine together with the German manufacturer Biontech from Mainz.

The newspaper report, which mentioned a person involved in vaccine development, said some components fell short of standards in early production. The group did not initially respond to a request for more information.

The British Medicines Agency granted Pfizer and Biontech emergency approval on Wednesday for their corona vaccine. This makes the UK the first country to issue an approval certificate for the vaccine. The US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency Ema are currently investigating such applications.

In the US, an emergency permit is expected in mid-December. According to this week, the U.S. government expects to have Pfizer’s corona vaccine available to 6.4 million people by the end of the year. In addition, by the end of the year, 12.5 million people in the US could also receive the vaccine from the biotech company Moderna, for which approval process is also underway.

According to the detailed study, the vaccine from Pfizer and Biontech protects against Covid-19 disease with an efficiency of 95 percent. The preparation is a so-called mRNA vaccine, which is based on a new mechanism. It contains genetic information about the pathogen, from which the body produces a virus protein – in this case, the surface protein that the virus uses to enter cells. The purpose of vaccination is to stimulate the body to make antibodies against this protein to intercept the viruses before they enter cells and multiply.

Experts are still waiting for more data to say with certainty whether vaccinated people can transmit the virus, even if they don’t get sick themselves.

In addition to Biontech / Pfizer, several other pharmaceutical companies are currently working at an advanced stage on corona vaccines, including Johnson & Johnson, Astrazeneca and Sanofi-GSK. Countries like Russia, China and recently Bahrain have already released restricted vaccines and are already vaccinating parts of the population.