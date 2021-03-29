Petroleum Resin Market is Projected to Reach USD 3.2 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 7% During 2021-2027

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Petroleum Resin market worth USD 3.2 billion in 2020, and is further projected to reach USD billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2027 (forecast period). Petroleum resins are produced as a by-product of the cracking process. They have found applications in many areas. Adhesives and hot melts are the major areas of application for petroleum resins. The increasing demand for adhesives, paints, and coating will be major drivers for the petroleum resin market. C5 resins dominated the petroleum resin market in 2020, owing to their excellent anti-aging properties and enhance thermal and oxidative stability.

Increasing environmental and sustainability trends are acting as major restraints for the market.

The petroleum resins are used extensively in adhesives (Hot melt adhesives) due to their excellent adhesion properties at high temperatures. But, with increasing environmental awareness and sustainability, the constant need to upgrade the quality of the product, and the rise of bio-friendly hydrogenated resins, the growth rate of the petroleum resin market will get hampered.

Growth Drivers

Increasing urban population in Asia-Pacific region

The rise in the urban population in the Asia-Pacific region is one of the major drivers for the growth of the petroleum resin market. According to the Total and Urban Population Data of UNCTAD by the United Nations, 49% population of Asia-Pacific is still living in rural areas. Because Asia has 2 of the world’s most populated countries, the number of people living in rural areas is huge and in upcoming years the rate of urbanization is only going to go up. The demand for adhesives and sealants, paints and coating, tapes and labels is rapidly growing in the Asia-pacific region owing to the rapid rise in construction work, increasing investment in the automotive sector, and rise in Industrialization. Increased construction work, the rapidly growing packaging industry and constantly improving lifestyles are some of the drivers, helping the petroleum resin market grow.

Excellent adhesion properties at high temperature

Petroleum resin has excellent adhesion and is highly stable even at high temperatures. This, along with their anti-aging properties, fluidity, low volatility and minimized odor, and good resistivity towards the water, contribute towards their rapidly growing demand in the end-user industry. Paints and coating are where petroleum resins are used extensively due to their excellent adhesive properties. In paints and coatings, petroleum resins provide enhanced pigment wetting, gloss, adhesion, and film hardness. Along with this, they also improve the flow and provide water resistance.

Recent Developments

First announced in August 2019, Reliance Industries and Saudi Aramco are trying to finalize a deal worth USD 15 billion. Mukesh

Ambani is trying to sell 20% stake in Reliance Jamnagar refinery to Saudi Aramco, as Reliance try to shift their focus from Energy

segment of Oil and Gas business to Chemical business.

In October 2020, Total Cray Valley announced that their hydrocarbon resin business in France is not for sale: If reports from the last year were to be believed, Total Cray Valley were planning to sell their resin business in France, but in October 2020, Total cleared the air and said their France business is not for sale

Competitive landscape

Petroleum resin market is fragmented owing to the presence of number of companies that provides varied petroleum resin products. However, the companies that hold the majority share of Petroleum resin market are Brasken, Cymetech (Owned by Sojitz), Reliance Industries, Henghe Petrochemical Co., Ltd, Shandong ShenxianRuisen Petroleum Resins Co., Ltd, Cepsa, Mitsui Chemicals, Ineos Phenol, ExxonMobil, Rain carbon, Zeon Corporation, Idemitsu, Puyang Changyu Petroleum Resins, Lesco, Kolon Hydrocarbon, PuyangTiancheng Chemical Co.,Ltd. Arakawa Chemical Industries, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF, Dow Chemicals, and other prominent players.

In the petroleum resin market, prominent market participants compete based on price and product quality. Small and medium-sized market players are expected to show considerable improvements in the foreseeable future, given the moderate level of capital expenditure needed to set up a business. The large-sized companies, however, are likely to aim for global expansion, in a bid to gain a more considerable brand reputation.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2017-2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, GCC Countries, UAE, South Africa, Product/Service Segmentation By Types, By End-Use Industry and By Region Key Players Brasken, Cymetech (Owned by Sojitz), Reliance Industries, Henghe Petrochemical Co., Ltd, Shandong ShenxianRuisen Petroleum Resins Co., Ltd, Cepsa, Mitsui Chemicals, Ineos Phenol, ExxonMobil, Rain carbon, Zeon Corporation, Idemitsu, Puyang Changyu Petroleum Resins, Lesco, Kolon Hydrocarbon, PuyangTiancheng Chemical Co., Ltd. Arakawa Chemical Industries, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF, Dow Chemicals, and others

By Types

Aliphatic C5 Resins

Aromatic C9 Resins

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD)

Hydrogenated hydrocarbon Resins (HHCR)

C5/C9 Resins

By End Use Industry

Adhesive and sealants

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA)

Holt Melt Adhesives (HMA)

Paints and Coatings

Printing Inks

Rubber Compounding

Tapes and Labels

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

