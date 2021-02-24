Petroleum Resin Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Petroleum Resin market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Petroleum Resin market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Petroleum Resin investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Petroleum Resin Market:

ExxonMobil, Resinall, Eastman, TOTAL(Cray Valley), ZEON, Kolon, Arakawa Chemical, Formosan Union, RÜTGERS Group, Mitsui Chemicals, Jinlin Fuyuan, Henan G&D, Puyang Changyu, Idemitsu, Zibo Luhua, Shangdong Qilong, Fuxun Huaxing, Zhejiang Henghe, Neville, Guangdong Xinhuayue, Jinhai Chengguang, Shanghai Jinsen, Lanzhou Xinlan, Daqing Huake, Kete

According to this study, over the next five years, the Petroleum Resin market will register a 3.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4402.3 million by 2025, from $ 3801.8 million in 2019.

Market Overview

Petroleum resin is a kind of oligomer with a molecular weight between 300-3000. Petroleum resins are produced from petroleum-based feedstock aliphatic (C5), aromatic (C9), DCPD (dicyclopentadiene), or mixtures of these. After a series of processes like polymerization and distillation, petroleum resins have good performance in thermos stability and chemical stability. In addition, petroleum resins can also adjust adhesiveness.

Market Insights

Petroleum resin has several types, which include C5 petroleum resin, C9 petroleum resin, C5/C9 petroleum resin, hydrogenated petroleum resin, and others. And hydrogenated petroleum resin is the mainstream product. With the development of the economy, the downstream application industries will need more petroleum resin. So, petroleum resin has huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high-quality petroleum resin by improving the manufacturing process.

The major raw materials for petroleum resin are C5 fraction and C9 fraction, etc. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact the production cost of petroleum resin, and then impact the price of petroleum resin.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. According to the economy development status, the price presents decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015, and that showed increasing trend in 2016. And, there is decreasing trend in gross margin.

The Petroleum Resin market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions

This report segments the global Petroleum Resin Market based on Types are:

C5 Petroleum Resin

C9 Petroleum Resin

C5/C9 Petroleum Resin

Modified Petroleum Resin

Others

Based on Application, the Global Petroleum Resin Market is Segmented into:

Paint

Rubber

Adhesive & Sealant

Printing Ink

Others

Regions are covered By Petroleum Resin Market Report 2021 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Petroleum Resin Market

-Changing the Petroleum Resin market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

-Historical, current, and projected Petroleum Resin market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Petroleum Resin Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

