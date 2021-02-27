Petroleum Refining Products Market Share, Regions, Demand Penetration and Trends: Chevron Corporation, BP Plc., Exxon Mobil, SK Innovation, Total SA

Global Petroleum Refining Products Market – Analysis By Refining Product, End-User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights And Outlook Post Covid-19 Pandemic (2020-2025)

The key insights of the Petroleum Refining Products Market report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porters Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, valve type, technology, size, End User. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The Global Petroleum Refining Products was valued at USD 6746.37 Million in the year 2019 and has volume of 98272 thousand barrels/day in the same year. The growth in refining capacity is mainly driven by the demand of petro-products in a region and runs parallel with the growth of human and vehicle population. A population of around 8.1 billion and more than 100 million vehicles on roads are expected by 2025.

Capacity expansion of existing refineries and setting-up of brown-field and green-field petroleum refineries are projected to be key factors boosting the demand for refined petroleum products market during the forecast period.

The Major players in the market are identified through revenues determined through primary and secondary research with the annual and financial reports of the top manufacturers; Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron Corporation, BP Plc., Exxon Mobil, SK Innovation, Total SA, China National Petroleum Corporation, S-Oil, and ConocoPhillips.

Global Petroleum Refining Products Market Segmentation:

The market is also expected to register huge growth in demand post COVID-19 pandemic situation attributable to factors including presence of advanced technology, high disposable income and growing demand of household appliances. With technical advancements and rapidly growing demand in the IIOT technology, the market growth of valves is expected to grow significantly.

The report analyses the Petroleum Refining Products by Refining Product (Ethane & LPG, Gasoline, Diesel/Gasoil, Jet/Kerosene, Naphtha, Fuel Oil, Others).

The report assesses the Petroleum Refining Products by End-User (Transportation, Others).

Key Target Audience

Petroleum Refiners

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Regulatory Authorities

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Petroleum Refining Products Market these regions, from 2019 to 2025 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) and ROW.

Increasing investment toward the refurbishment, upgradation and expansion of existing refinery facilities will propel the oil refining market growth. For instance, in April 2018, Saudi Aramco announced an investment of USD 44 billion to construct integrated refinery and petrochemical complex in India. Rising concern to reduce the dependency on import of petroleum product will further escalate the industry share.

Asia Pacific holds the major Petroleum Refining Products share and is expected to remain the major consuming region during the forecast period, with upcoming refinery projects in China and India.

