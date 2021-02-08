Petroleum Refining Products Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufactures – Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil, SK Innovation, Total SA

The Global Petroleum Refining Products Market has provided a comprehensive analysis of the industry. This included the existing market conditions, central or critical regions, the price of the product, capacity, production, demand and supply, profit, growth pace and the outlook. The study has presented recent project SWOT analysis apart from investment feasibility analysis. In turn, a review of the investment return has also been provided to help the stakeholders and any possible new entrants.

The Top Key Players in the Global Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron Corporation, BP Plc., Exxon Mobil, SK Innovation, Total SA, China National Petroleum Corporation, S-Oil, and ConocoPhillips etc.

Executive Summary:

The Global Petroleum Refining Products was valued at USD 6746.37 Million in the year 2019 and has volume of 98272 thousand barrels/day in the same year. The growth in refining capacity is mainly driven by the demand of petro-products in a region and runs parallel with the growth of human and vehicle population. A population of around 8.1 billion and more than 100 million vehicles on roads are expected by 2025.

Capacity expansion of existing refineries and setting-up of brown-field and green-field petroleum refineries are projected to be key factors boosting the demand for refined petroleum products market during the forecast period.

Increasing investment toward the refurbishment, upgradation and expansion of existing refinery facilities will propel the oil refining market growth. For instance, in April 2018, Saudi Aramco announced an investment of USD 44 billion to construct integrated refinery and petrochemical complex in India. Rising concern to reduce the dependency on import of petroleum product will further escalate the industry share.

Asia Pacific holds the major Petroleum Refining Products share and is expected to remain the major consuming region during the forecast period, with upcoming refinery projects in China and India.

Scope of the Report :

– The report analyses the Petroleum Refining Products by Refining Product (Ethane & LPG, Gasoline, Diesel/Gasoil, Jet/Kerosene, Naphtha, Fuel Oil, Others).

– The report assesses the Petroleum Refining Products by End-User (Transportation, Others).

– The Global Petroleum Refining Products has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, India).

This Petroleum Refining Products Market report addresses:

The Market size from 2016-2020

Expected market growth until 2025

Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

