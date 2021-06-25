Petroleum Coke Market in Asia-Pacific size is projected to witness higher gains till 2023 The major players profiled in the petroleum coke market include Essar Oil, Chevron Corporation, Saudi Arabian Oil Company, ExxonMobil, British Petroleum, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Valero Energy Corporation, Reliance Industries, Royal Dutch Shell, and Trammo, Inc.

Petroleum coke market is fuelled by growth in demand for cleaner fuels for various purposes such as power and electricity generation. In addition, demand for petroleum coke is expected to increase due to rise in demand for energy sources and development of aluminum & steel industries, thus fueling the growth of market in the near future.

Petroleum coke market to hit USD 29,648 million by 2023 and witness to grow at 8.6% CAGR from 2017 to 2023. Asia-Pacific is one of the prominent consumers of petroleum coke, accounting for more than half of the total market in 2016 .

Petroleum coke is the by-product of crude of refining process. Different grades of petroleum coke are manufactured by changing the coking operation temperature, coking time, and raw material. Petroleum coke is of two types, fuel grade and calcined grade, which differ in their physical properties and sulfur content. It is used as a source of energy in various industries such as power, steel, cement, and others. In addition, it is used in the metallurgical industry for the manufacture of anodes for electric arc furnaces.

In 2016, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA collectively accounted for approximately three-fourths share of the total petroleum market, and are expected to dominate, specifically in China, India, and other developing countries. Development of the metal processing sector is the major reason for the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific.

The fuel grade petroleum coke segment is expected to dominate the global petroleum coke market during the forecast period. Calcined grade petroleum coke is used on a large scale in metallurgical industry, and is expected to retain its position in the market.

