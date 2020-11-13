Petition calling for Amber Heard to be removed from the hit movie record

Mobilize Johnny Depp fans and do everything they can to oust Amber Heard, the actor’s ex-companion, from the cast of Aquaman 2, which is slated to be released in 2022. At the beginning of the year a petition had surfaced that had already collected many signatures. Fan claims gain momentum today after Depp’s defamation verdict against The Sun and his overthrow of Fantastic Beasts 3 was lost.

Fans compete against Amber Heard

Indeed, after the Depp / Heard couple divorced in 2016, the tabloid The Sun rated the actor as a “violent husband”. The actor who plays Jack Sparrow had decided to attack the editor of the British tabloid for defamation. Last week the court ruled that the newspaper’s publications were “essentially true”. Unfortunately for Depp, he couldn’t wash his honor and with that judgment, the Warner decided to remove him from production of the next Fantastic Beasts film.

In light of this decision, fans of the actor decided to re-mobilize to support Johnny Depp and attack Amber Heard, especially on social networks, by sending him hateful messages and other death threats.

A petition gaining popularity with a new record

Last February, a petition surfaced on Change.org calling for the actress to withdraw from the cast of the next Aquaman. By then, the petition had already collected an incredible number of signatures. But that is nothing compared to today after the last events after the trial and the loss of the role of Grindelwald. Indeed, the petition in question has just registered a record number of signatories. That’s over 1.1 million people who wish the actress weren’t with Jason Momoa for the next episode of Aquaman.

In the text attached to this petition we can read that Amber Heard is doing everything in her power to ruin her ex-husband and is running a social media smear campaign to portray Depp as the aggressor when she has already done you herself was arrested in 2009 for domestic violence against her former partner. The petition stresses that “men as well as women are victims of domestic violence”.

It remains to be seen if Warner will decide to listen to the mobilization of Johnny Depp fans by removing Amber Heard from the Aquaman 2 distribution, as the studio did for Fantastic Beasts 3 …