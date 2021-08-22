Peter Quill vs T’Challa, here is the most powerful version of Star-Lord

In episode 2 of the Disney + cartoon series What if …? Marvel Studios pays special tribute to Chadwick Boseman, and T’Challa becomes Star-Lord in place of Peter Quill. We can then see that his journey is very different from that of Quills Star-Lord.

DISCLAIMER: This article contains spoilers from Episode 2, if you want to watch the series look no further.

completely rewritten history

In many ways, the T’Challa version of Star-Lord is very different from the character version of Peter Quill. In the second episode of What If …? the Ravagers mistakenly kidnap T’Challa from Earth instead of Peter Quill (played by Brian T. Delaney). And this change has far-reaching effects on the universe.

First, T’Challa manages to change the nature of the Ravager by transforming the mercenary force into a group that spreads well across the galaxy. Then Thanos abandons his genocidal plans to wipe out half the population of the universe and realizes that there are other ways to redistribute resources.

This episode 2 also completely breaks down the events of the Guardians of the Galaxy films. In these films, Quill takes on the role of Star-Lord after being kidnapped by the Ravagers. He then teams up with his friends to form the Guardians of the Galaxy to prevent Ronan the Prosecutor from killing millions of people. The Guardians also prevent Quill’s Heavenly Father ego from destroying the universe. However, all of this is covered in What If …? obsolete. Instead, Quill stays on earth, working as a surface technician in a fast food restaurant, when Ego finds him.

In addition to the lore, there are also big differences between the skills of T’Challa’s Star-Lord and those of Peter Quill. When T’Challa is Star-Lord, the character becomes a hero across the galaxy. He uses his wits and influence to argue with Thanos and even takes him to the Ravagers’ side. In doing so, he turns Ravagers into the Wood Robins of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) while inspiring others to make the galaxy a better place. Quill, on the other hand, first became an outlaw when he was Star-Lord. But due to his heavenly inheritance, Quill briefly manages to control the heavenly power, and his connection to the ego is also the reason the Guardians of the Galaxy are present at this time.

a bad for a good?

T’Challa’s Star-Lord seems to have clear advantages over Quills. Thanks to T’Challa, Thanos’ fatal finger snap may save trillions of lives. His influence and virtue still managed to win over one of the worst characters in the universe. Plus, turning Ravagers into an organization that helps the less fortunate is also not an easy task.

As for Quills Star-Lord, it is partly because of him that Thanos was able to accomplish his mission. In fact, he attacks Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War because his emotions gain the upper hand after learning of Gamora’s death, allowing the Mad Titan to escape the Avengers and kill his plan.

But all in all, despite T’Challa’s perks, the MCU could be better off with Quill as the Star-Lord. Because if we’re careful, the collector in the timeline where T’Challa is Star-Lord has many trophies, including Captain America’s shield as well as Thor’s hammer, which might suggest that these characters are out of this world.

As powerful as T’Challa’s Star-Lord seems, Quill may still be the MCU’s best bet. And you, which version do you think is the most powerful? Share your thoughts in the comments!