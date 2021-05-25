Peter Lindbergh’s exhibition has arrived in Porto

Giacometti’s sculptures are on display in Porto until September

“Alberto Giacometti – Peter Lindbergh. Capturing the Invisible ”combines Peter Lindbergh’s photography with the works of the Swiss artist.

The exhibition brings together photographs by Lindbergh and works by Giacometti

The last exhibition of the German Peter Lindbergh brought two art styles in one place to the Museum of Misericórdia do Porto (MMIPO): the photography of Lindbergh himself and the plastic art of the Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti. “Alberto Giacometti – Peter Lindbergh. Capturing the Invisible ”was only exhibited at the Giacometti Institute in Paris, France, but has been on display in Portugal since April. You can attend the show until September 24th.

In this exhibition you can see more than 110 works, including bronze sculptures and drawings by Giacometti, as well as photographs from the collection of Peter Lindbergh.

Peter Lindbergh fell in love with the work of Alberto Giacometti at an early age and was invited to take photos at the Giacometti Foundation in Paris in 2017. With a strong emphasis on close-ups, Lindbergh discovers and portrays aspects of Giacometti’s sculptures that are invisible to the naked eye.

This duality of the exhibition makes it possible to examine the similarities between the work of both artists and the way in which both represent reality through different arts.

The exhibition at MMIPO also features iconic portraits of Naomi Campbell, Julianne Moore and Uma Thurman that Lindbergh made before his death in September 2019.

A ticket for residents of Porto costs € 10, for non-residents € 14. In addition, at the end of the exhibition, a glass of Taylor’s Port wine will be offered to people over the age of 18. Visits can be made every day between 10 a.m. and 6.30 p.m.

The exhibition is in Porto until September