Peter Jackson explains the changes behind the 4K version that separates

Last week, Warner announced the release of a remastered 4K version of the Lord of the Rings trilogy. A timeless offer that goes back to the taste of the day, in a new version shared by fans of the original work. In an effort to be transparent, Peter Jackson, its director, explained the various changes that will benefit this set.

Peter Jackson in search of perfection

Like George Lucas and his insatiable thirst for perfection in his main work, Peter Jackson appreciates his adaptation of The Lord of the Rings. Legendary, this trilogy has won no fewer than 17 Oscars as well as the hearts of millions of fans around the world. Released just in time for the Christmas season, the remastered 4K version of Lord of the Rings fulfills Jackson’s unified vision of his work. For the New Zealand director, his adaptations tell the world of JRR Tolkien one great work. Adjustments that should therefore be treated the same even though their respective film releases are separated by a decade.

“It was interesting to revisit those films because I realized how inconsistent they were and to blame for the way the Lord of the Rings trilogy was made.” Jackson explains in an introductory video.

4K UHD, Dolby Atmos, impeccable picture quality – this version of Lord of the Rings takes on the flavor of the day to get closer to the quality available for the Hobbit trilogy. Far removed from the natural aspect of the 35mm format of films at the beginning of the millennium, the raised version, the box of which can be found here, tries to protect itself from the ravages of time here:

“The advantage of 4K is not only in its perfect finesse, it also preserves the cinematic aspect of the film as everything becomes amazing. Visual effects have come a long way in the last 20 years and when they got fresh and fresh with 4K we found that some of the settings weren’t aging well enough. So we had the opportunity to go back and smooth out the imperfections. “

Even if this 4K version comes closer to the “perfection” sought by Jackson, fans of the original trilogy will always find a touch of authenticity in the trilogy released between 2001 and 2003. And if the New Zealand director picks up what will happen to the next step after the democratization of 4K? Should we expect a remaster of the trilogy at every level reached? It is possible. And even if the initiative doesn’t come from Jackson personally, the warner should continue to rely on his goose, who lays the golden eggs, to boost her revenue as Christmas approaches by secretly announcing the arrival of a new box set. unpublished.