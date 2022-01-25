Peter Dinklage finds Snow White remake offensive

Last year, Disney announced that it was working on a live-action remake of one of its cult animated films, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. If many fans have complained about the studios’ lack of willingness to take risks, actor Peter Dinklage is also angry. But the reason is quite different.

A remake of Snow White that is already splitting

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was released in 1937 and is Disney’s first animated classic. The work lasts just over 1 hour and 20 minutes and adapts the eponymous story by the Brothers Grimm, published in 1812, which focuses on the story of Snow White, a young woman who was abused by her malicious stepmother, jealous of her beauty up to to try to have her murdered. Well, everyone knows that, because the animated film is still one of Disney’s cult films to this day.

So it’s logical that the big-eared company decided to embark on a live-action remake project, with filming set to begin in March. In particular, this version in real footage allows us to discover a Snow White with South American features, since the iconic character is played by actress Rachel Zegler. The actress was recently on the poster for another remake, that of West Side Story, and will face Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as the Evil Queen.

But while filming hasn’t started on this remake, the project is already divisive. On the one hand, some viewers denounce Disney’s zero-risk attitude, which has started to rely on its achievements by multiplying remakes (The Lion King, Mulan, Aladdin…). On the other hand, and this is rather unexpected, we have Peter Dinklage. The 52-year-old actor, best known for his role as Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones, has actually shared his suspicions and anger at the upcoming live-action version of Snow White.

Disney: relative progressivism?

Yesterday Peter Dinklage was a guest with Marc Maron on the American podcast WTF. In doing so, the actor returned to his career, but also to his values ​​and to certain parts of the film industry. He has therefore come to raise the case of the Snow White remake, which he already believes is hypocritical.

I don’t mean to offend anyone, but I was a little surprised when they (Disney ed.) were very proud to have cast a Hispanic actress in the role of Snow White, given the story of Snow White and the Seven further tell dwarves. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing, it doesn’t make sense to me. Peter Dinkel

If you’re wondering what irks the actor, it’s Disney and Hollywood’s willingness to be progressive. He has no problem with the principle, but denounces a “double weight, two measures” that clearly annoys him.

On the one hand you’re progressive, but you keep telling this backward-looking story of seven dwarfs living together in a cave! what the hell are you doing Peter Dinkel

The former Tyrion Lannister interpreter is pleased to see Disney’s commitment to more inclusion and diversity, and regrets that the company does not update some of its stories and continues to humiliate certain people, here the dwarves, victims of prejudice held by the Actor has tried to fight throughout his career. However, he’s not sure if he’ll be unanimous this time: he, who defended the ending of Game of Thrones with all his might, will likely draw the wrath of certain Disney fans who spoke in the name of “wokism” and ” cancel culture” scream diversity.