Peter Dinklage criticizes new “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” remake

“Didn’t I do anything to move things along?” said the actor, who slammed the “backward story” that is one of Disney’s greatest classics.

The actor rocked the future remake.

For the past few years, Disney has relied on a simple formula that’s proven to be quite profitable. American studios have produced real-life versions of some of their classic animated films, with flesh-and-blood actors and updated special effects.

For example, “Beauty and the Beast”, “The Lion King” and the already announced new versions of “The Little Mermaid”, “Pinocchio” and “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”. Thanks to fan nostalgia, many of these remakes have become box office hits.

Now that the remake of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ is being prepared, the world’s most famous dwarf actor, Peter Dinklage (who was one of the biggest stars of ‘Game of Thrones’), is rocking the Disney remake.

The studios recently announced that Snow White will be played by Rachel Zegler, a Latin actress who has starred in the new West Side Story. For the Wicked Witch, the chosen one was Gal Gadot. In an interview with the famous “WTF” podcast, Peter Dinklage commented on the project, saying that while some fans have applauded the fact that Disney went for a more racially diverse cast, they’re ignoring the bigger problem – the manner , as it is presented, the characters are dwarves.

“I was a little shy when they were so proud of choosing a Latina actress to play Snow White. They still tell the story of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”. Step back a little and look at what you’re doing. It doesn’t make sense to me,” the actor began.

“You’re progressive in a way, but you still do this shitty retro story about seven dwarfs living together in a cave. what the hell are you doing Have I done nothing to advance the matter? It doesn’t seem like enough,” he added of the film, which will be directed by Marc Webb.