Pete Buttigieg Shuts Down GOP Election Deniers With 7 Words On Democracy

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday shared what he described as a key precept of democracy: “Once you lose, you settle for the end result.”

The Biden administration official was requested by Stephen Colbert on “The Late Present” in regards to the alarming variety of Republican candidates who query the legitimacy of the 2020 election that Donald Trump misplaced to Joe Biden.

“One of the essential rules in democracy is that while you lose, you settle for the end result,” mentioned the onetime Democratic presidential candidate and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. “And I’ve had to try this. Successful is far more enjoyable than shedding. I’ve performed each.”

“And the rationale that’s so essential is as a result of we anticipate the identical factor from residents by way of coverage selections,” he added. “A part of what it means to stay in a democracy is that we’ve this course of for getting selections that every one of us should stay by ― these of us who agreed with the choice and people of us who have been in opposition to it.”

“And so if all of us should stay with the end result of every of those coverage selections, it’s solely truthful that the individuals who make them should stay with the end result of once we select which considered one of them goes to be in cost. That’s how the cut price works.”

A Washington Publish evaluation printed earlier this month discovered {that a} majority of Republican nominees on the poll for Home, Senate and statewide places of work within the November election have denied or questioned the end result of the 2020 presidential election. Of the almost 300 Republican election deniers on the poll, most will possible win, the Publish reported.

