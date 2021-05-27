Pet Wearables Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2031

Fact.MR delivers vital insights on the pet wearables market in its published report, titled “Pet Wearables Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018-2029”. In terms of revenue, the global pet wearables market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, which Fact.MR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

As a leading economy, the U.S., which accounts for more than 80% of the North American market is focusing more on innovation across sectors including food, healthcare, consumer products, etc. The similar trend is observed in the pet wearables market. The major factor attributed to the growth of pet wearables market is the high concentration of players in the United States. The pet wearables market is poised to grow twice its current size during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the pet wearables market are the upcoming innovative technologies such as NB-IoT, EEG sensors, pedometers, etc. Multiple players established in similar and associated industries have been developing products for the pet wearables market. Trends affecting the pet wearables market are primarily dependent on consumer preferences. The pet wearables market has observed multiple mergers and acquisitions in the recent past.

The following insights and evaluations are worth knowing for any market participant, helping them in ascertaining the prevailing dynamics and the future trajectories of the Pet Wearables Market. They are a part of the estimations of the opportunities in various segments. The additional new opportunities have turned the Pet Wearables Market into a fragmented landscape with more entry-level players entering the market, thanks to low barriers for investments.

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Pet Wearables Market provides a detailed overview of the demands and consumptions of various products/services associated with the growth dynamics of the market during the forecast period 2021 to 2031. The in-depth market estimation of various opportunities in the segments is expressed in volumes and revenues. The insights and analytics on the Pet Wearables Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The global Pet Wearables Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Some important questions that the Pet Wearables Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Pet Wearables Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the Pet Wearables Market to expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

The current market of pet wearables is highly fragmented. Multiple new entrants in the pet wearables market are emerging with their distinguished applications. Garmin International, Whistle Labs LLC, Tractive GmbH, Petzila, Gibi Technologies Inc., Petcube, FitBark Inc, DOGTRA, Loc8tor Ltd, Invoxia, Xiaomi, Pawbo Inc., Pitpatpet Ltd, and PetPace are some of the key players discussed in the pet wearables report. Poor socialisation and lack of training and discipline in dogs are causing increased anti-social and disruptive behaviour leading to abandonment. Some of the previously used pet training collars are entering the pet wearables market. The used technology is more humane to pets than the previous counterparts.

