Pet Wearable Market Revenue And Share By Manufacturers and Forecast 2028

The research and analysis conducted in Pet Wearable Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Pet Wearable industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Pet Wearable Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global pet wearable market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.30 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant surge in the availability of IoT devices and systems.

Pet wearables are electronic wearable devices that help humans keep a real-time record of their pets, livestock and companion animals with the help of wireless communication systems. These devices help humans in monitoring the health, keep a track of their location, help in unique identification of their pets, as well as help in continuous monitoring of their behaviour and their movement activities.

Market Drivers:

Growing advancements in technologies associated with the development and activities associated with these devices is also expected to foster growth of the market

Rapid growth in demand for better services related to healthcare of pets is expected to augment growth of the market

Increasing adoption of GPS-enabled devices and components; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Increased consumption for heat detection, identification and tagging solutions; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Unavailability of infrastructures for wireless monitoring of pets and livestock animals; this factor is expected to restraint the growth of the market

Requirement of large financial costs associated with acquiring and maintaining the continued operations of these devices; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the short-battery life of these devices is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Pet Wearable Market

By Product

Smart Collar

Smart Camera

Smart Harness & Vest

Tags

Monitors

Trackers

Translators

By Technology

RFID

GPS

Sensors

Others

By Animal Type

Companion

Livestock

By Application

Identification & Tracking

Behaviour Monitoring & Control

Facilitation, Safety & Security

Medical Diagnosis & Treatment

By End-Use

Commercial

Household

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Whistle announced the launch of innovative pet wearables, “Whistle GO” and “Whistle GO Explore”. The products are next-generation products compiled with advanced safety and activity monitoring inclusive of a health monitoring platform. The devices offer real-time tracking of pets, improved levels of batter life, illuminating device and is also available in different colours

In March 2019, Smart Tracking Technologies, LLC announced that they had acquired “Link AKC”. This acquisition will enable greater innovations and improvements to the products currently available with the consumers at a fast-forwarded pace. With this acquisition, the headquarters of Link AKC will be shifted to Jacksonville, Florida, United States

Competitive Analysis

Global pet wearable market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pet wearable market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pet wearable market are Allflex; Avid Identification Systems, Inc.; Datamars; FitBark Inc.; Garmin Ltd.; SpotOn; Invisible Fence; Whistle; LINK AKC; Loc8tor Ltd.; MOTOROLA HOME; Tractive; Trovan Ltd.; Voyce; Cybortra technology co.,Ltd.; KYON; DOGTRA; PetPace LTD.; PawTrax; Pod Trackers Pty Ltd; DAIRYMASTER; Gibi Technologies Inc.; IceRobotics Ltd; GoPro, Inc. and INUPATHY Inc. among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Pet Wearable report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Pet Wearable market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Pet Wearable market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Pet Wearable market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Pet Wearable market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Pet Wearable market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

