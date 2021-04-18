PET Preforms Market Key Enhancement, Growth Factors Analysis, Product Overview and Share Forecasted to 2027

“

PET PreformsPET preforms are pre-production tubes made from PET resin that are used in an SBM machine to produce the final PET bottle.

The technical barriers of PET preforms are relatively low, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In the market, there are some relatively large enterprises, such as RETAL, Plastipak, Alpla, Hon Chuan , Resilux NV, Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise, La Seda de Barcelona, Amraz , Zijiang Enterprise, and SGT. And their plants mainly distribute in Europe and Asia. Asia is the largest producer, more than 40% production share, followed by Europe with about 24% production share in 2015.

PET preforms have a wide range of applications. PET preforms are blown into bottles by preforms enterprises or by the customer, and then filled with water, soft drinks, edible oils, ketchup, detergents, milk, beer, wine, fruit juices, etc. With the increasing of global population and dispensable income, growing demand for consumer goods has driven the growth of global PET preforms market. The demand for PET preforms is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. PET preforms industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of PET preforms has sharply decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of PET preforms.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in PET preforms industry will become more intense.

The PET Preforms Industry Report indicates that the global market size of PET Preforms was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’PET Preforms Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by PET Preforms market majors.

Get a Sample PDF Report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/225666

This survey takes into account the value of PET Preforms generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

RETAL, Plastipak, Hon Chuan, Resilux NV, Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise, Amcor, PET-Verpackungen GmbH Deutschland, Zijiang Enterprise, SGT, Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic, Gatronova, Alpla, Koksan, Eskapet, INTERGULF – EMPOL, Esterform, Manjushree, Indorama Ventures Public, GTX HANEX Plastic, Ultrapak, Nuovaplast, Sunrise, Putoksnis, Logoplaste, Caiba, ETALON, SNJ Synthetics, EcoPack, Yaobang, Ahimsa Industri,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Non-crystallized Neck Finish Preforms, Crystallized Neck Finish Preforms,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Carbonated drinks, Water, Other drinks, Edible oils, Food, Non-food,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market PET Preforms, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

Obtain a Discount on this report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/225666

The PET Preforms market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data PET Preforms from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the PET Preforms market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

Get Detailed Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PET Preforms Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PET Preforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Non-crystallized Neck Finish Preforms

1.4.3 Crystallized Neck Finish Preforms

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PET Preforms Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Carbonated drinks

1.3.3 Water

1.3.4 Other drinks

1.3.5 Edible oils

1.3.6 Food

1.3.7 Non-food

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global PET Preforms Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global PET Preforms Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global PET Preforms Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top PET Preforms Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top PET Preforms Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top PET Preforms Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top PET Preforms Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top PET Preforms Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top PET Preforms Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global PET Preforms Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top PET Preforms Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top PET Preforms Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PET Preforms Sales in 2020

3.2 Global PET Preforms Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top PET Preforms Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top PET Preforms Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PET Preforms Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global PET Preforms Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global PET Preforms Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global PET Preforms Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global PET Preforms Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global PET Preforms Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global PET Preforms Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global PET Preforms Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global PET Preforms Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global PET Preforms Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global PET Preforms Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global PET Preforms Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global PET Preforms Price by Type

4.3.1 Global PET Preforms Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global PET Preforms Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global PET Preforms Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global PET Preforms Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global PET Preforms Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global PET Preforms Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global PET Preforms Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global PET Preforms Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global PET Preforms Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global PET Preforms Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global PET Preforms Price by Application

5.3.1 Global PET Preforms Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global PET Preforms Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America PET Preforms Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America PET Preforms Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America PET Preforms Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America PET Preforms Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America PET Preforms Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America PET Preforms Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America PET Preforms Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America PET Preforms Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America PET Preforms Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe PET Preforms Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe PET Preforms Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe PET Preforms Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe PET Preforms Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe PET Preforms Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe PET Preforms Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe PET Preforms Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe PET Preforms Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe PET Preforms Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific PET Preforms Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific PET Preforms Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific PET Preforms Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific PET Preforms Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific PET Preforms Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific PET Preforms Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific PET Preforms Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific PET Preforms Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific PET Preforms Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America PET Preforms Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America PET Preforms Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America PET Preforms Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America PET Preforms Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America PET Preforms Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America PET Preforms Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America PET Preforms Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America PET Preforms Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America PET Preforms Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa PET Preforms Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa PET Preforms Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa PET Preforms Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa PET Preforms Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa PET Preforms Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa PET Preforms Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa PET Preforms Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa PET Preforms Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa PET Preforms Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 RETAL

11.1.1 RETAL Corporation Information

11.1.2 RETAL Overview

11.1.3 RETAL PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 RETAL PET Preforms Product Description

11.1.5 RETAL Related Developments

11.2 Plastipak

11.2.1 Plastipak Corporation Information

11.2.2 Plastipak Overview

11.2.3 Plastipak PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Plastipak PET Preforms Product Description

11.2.5 Plastipak Related Developments

11.3 Hon Chuan

11.3.1 Hon Chuan Corporation Information

11.3.2 Hon Chuan Overview

11.3.3 Hon Chuan PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Hon Chuan PET Preforms Product Description

11.3.5 Hon Chuan Related Developments

11.4 Resilux NV

11.4.1 Resilux NV Corporation Information

11.4.2 Resilux NV Overview

11.4.3 Resilux NV PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Resilux NV PET Preforms Product Description

11.4.5 Resilux NV Related Developments

11.5 Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise

11.5.1 Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Corporation Information

11.5.2 Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Overview

11.5.3 Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise PET Preforms Product Description

11.5.5 Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Related Developments

11.6 Amcor

11.6.1 Amcor Corporation Information

11.6.2 Amcor Overview

11.6.3 Amcor PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Amcor PET Preforms Product Description

11.6.5 Amcor Related Developments

11.7 PET-Verpackungen GmbH Deutschland

11.7.1 PET-Verpackungen GmbH Deutschland Corporation Information

11.7.2 PET-Verpackungen GmbH Deutschland Overview

11.7.3 PET-Verpackungen GmbH Deutschland PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 PET-Verpackungen GmbH Deutschland PET Preforms Product Description

11.7.5 PET-Verpackungen GmbH Deutschland Related Developments

11.8 Zijiang Enterprise

11.8.1 Zijiang Enterprise Corporation Information

11.8.2 Zijiang Enterprise Overview

11.8.3 Zijiang Enterprise PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Zijiang Enterprise PET Preforms Product Description

11.8.5 Zijiang Enterprise Related Developments

11.9 SGT

11.9.1 SGT Corporation Information

11.9.2 SGT Overview

11.9.3 SGT PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 SGT PET Preforms Product Description

11.9.5 SGT Related Developments

11.10 Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic

11.10.1 Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic Corporation Information

11.10.2 Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic Overview

11.10.3 Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic PET Preforms Product Description

11.10.5 Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic Related Developments

11.1 RETAL

11.1.1 RETAL Corporation Information

11.1.2 RETAL Overview

11.1.3 RETAL PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 RETAL PET Preforms Product Description

11.1.5 RETAL Related Developments

11.12 Alpla

11.12.1 Alpla Corporation Information

11.12.2 Alpla Overview

11.12.3 Alpla PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Alpla Product Description

11.12.5 Alpla Related Developments

11.13 Koksan

11.13.1 Koksan Corporation Information

11.13.2 Koksan Overview

11.13.3 Koksan PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Koksan Product Description

11.13.5 Koksan Related Developments

11.14 Eskapet

11.14.1 Eskapet Corporation Information

11.14.2 Eskapet Overview

11.14.3 Eskapet PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Eskapet Product Description

11.14.5 Eskapet Related Developments

11.15 INTERGULF – EMPOL

11.15.1 INTERGULF – EMPOL Corporation Information

11.15.2 INTERGULF – EMPOL Overview

11.15.3 INTERGULF – EMPOL PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 INTERGULF – EMPOL Product Description

11.15.5 INTERGULF – EMPOL Related Developments

11.16 Esterform

11.16.1 Esterform Corporation Information

11.16.2 Esterform Overview

11.16.3 Esterform PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Esterform Product Description

11.16.5 Esterform Related Developments

11.17 Manjushree

11.17.1 Manjushree Corporation Information

11.17.2 Manjushree Overview

11.17.3 Manjushree PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Manjushree Product Description

11.17.5 Manjushree Related Developments

11.18 Indorama Ventures Public

11.18.1 Indorama Ventures Public Corporation Information

11.18.2 Indorama Ventures Public Overview

11.18.3 Indorama Ventures Public PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Indorama Ventures Public Product Description

11.18.5 Indorama Ventures Public Related Developments

11.19 GTX HANEX Plastic

11.19.1 GTX HANEX Plastic Corporation Information

11.19.2 GTX HANEX Plastic Overview

11.19.3 GTX HANEX Plastic PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 GTX HANEX Plastic Product Description

11.19.5 GTX HANEX Plastic Related Developments

11.20 Ultrapak

11.20.1 Ultrapak Corporation Information

11.20.2 Ultrapak Overview

11.20.3 Ultrapak PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Ultrapak Product Description

11.20.5 Ultrapak Related Developments

11.21 Nuovaplast

11.21.1 Nuovaplast Corporation Information

11.21.2 Nuovaplast Overview

11.21.3 Nuovaplast PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Nuovaplast Product Description

11.21.5 Nuovaplast Related Developments

11.22 Sunrise

11.22.1 Sunrise Corporation Information

11.22.2 Sunrise Overview

11.22.3 Sunrise PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Sunrise Product Description

11.22.5 Sunrise Related Developments

11.23 Putoksnis

11.23.1 Putoksnis Corporation Information

11.23.2 Putoksnis Overview

11.23.3 Putoksnis PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Putoksnis Product Description

11.23.5 Putoksnis Related Developments

11.24 Logoplaste

11.24.1 Logoplaste Corporation Information

11.24.2 Logoplaste Overview

11.24.3 Logoplaste PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.24.4 Logoplaste Product Description

11.24.5 Logoplaste Related Developments

11.25 Caiba

11.25.1 Caiba Corporation Information

11.25.2 Caiba Overview

11.25.3 Caiba PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.25.4 Caiba Product Description

11.25.5 Caiba Related Developments

11.26 ETALON

11.26.1 ETALON Corporation Information

11.26.2 ETALON Overview

11.26.3 ETALON PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.26.4 ETALON Product Description

11.26.5 ETALON Related Developments

11.27 SNJ Synthetics

11.27.1 SNJ Synthetics Corporation Information

11.27.2 SNJ Synthetics Overview

11.27.3 SNJ Synthetics PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.27.4 SNJ Synthetics Product Description

11.27.5 SNJ Synthetics Related Developments

11.28 EcoPack

11.28.1 EcoPack Corporation Information

11.28.2 EcoPack Overview

11.28.3 EcoPack PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.28.4 EcoPack Product Description

11.28.5 EcoPack Related Developments

11.29 Yaobang

11.29.1 Yaobang Corporation Information

11.29.2 Yaobang Overview

11.29.3 Yaobang PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.29.4 Yaobang Product Description

11.29.5 Yaobang Related Developments

11.30 Ahimsa Industri

11.30.1 Ahimsa Industri Corporation Information

11.30.2 Ahimsa Industri Overview

11.30.3 Ahimsa Industri PET Preforms Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.30.4 Ahimsa Industri Product Description

11.30.5 Ahimsa Industri Related Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 PET Preforms Value Chain Analysis

12.2 PET Preforms Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 PET Preforms Production Mode & Process

12.4 PET Preforms Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 PET Preforms Sales Channels

12.4.2 PET Preforms Distributors

12.5 PET Preforms Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 PET Preforms Industry Trends

13.2 PET Preforms Market Drivers

13.3 PET Preforms Market Challenges

13.4 PET Preforms Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global PET Preforms Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

Read the full report with TOC: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-toc/225666

Therefore, PET Preforms Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research PET Preforms.”