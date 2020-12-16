PET Preforms Market Driven by the Growing Demand due to COVID 19 | Global Industry Analysis by Technology advanced: GR PET, Chemco, ExoPackaging, Retal Industries LTD

Few of the major competitors currently working in PET Preforms market are GR PET, TPAC PACKAGING INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED, Chemco, ExoPackaging, Retal Industries LTD., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., RESILUX NV, ALPLA, Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co. Limited., SGT, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Koksan Pet Plastik, HON CHUAN, RAWASY, PDG Plastiques, Mpact, Manjushree Technopack Limited Co. among other.

Brief Overview on PET Preforms Market

PET preforms market is expected to reach USD 26.77 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 5.16% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Global PET preforms market report analyses the growth of this specific product which is currently being driven by the rising levels of consumption for plastic bottles for packaging water, beverages of different variants and other liquid substances.

PET preforms are the preliminary products available as an earlier component for the molding and formulation of PET materials into different shapes, sizes and products. These preforms are the basis for manufacturing different shapes of bottles, jars, packaging products that are inserted in the blowing machine to undergo certain processes so that the PET material can be modified as per the requirement.

Due to the various benefits associated with PET material as the basis of developing different variants of packaging materials, the market for PET preforms will witness a number of positive effects considering the increased adoption of PET performs for the manufacturing of different packaging products. Although, there are certain limitations prevalent with PET packaging as well with it not being suitable for oxygen sensitive products, with this factor restricting the market growth in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027.

By Type (Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, Type 4, Type 5), Capacity (Up to 500 ml, 500 ml to 1000 ml, 1000 ml to 2000 ml, More than 2000 ml), Neck Finish (Non-Crystallized Neck Finish, Crystallized Neck Finish), Neck Standards (Standard 28/410, Standard 29/25, Standard 29/25, Standard 29/21, Standard 30/25, Standard 38 mm, Standard 48 mm, Standard 48/41, Standard 52 mm, Standard PCO), Application (Beverages, Food, Cosmetics & Chemicals, Pharma, Others), End Use Industry (Bottle, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Liquor, Cosmetics), Distribution Channel (Wholesaler, Online)

Table of Content: Global PET Preforms Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global PET Preforms Market Landscape

Part 04: Global PET Preforms Market Sizing

Part 05: Global PET Preforms Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the PET Preforms market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the PET Preforms market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the PET Preforms market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the PET Preforms market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

