PET Packaging Market 2021| Regional Overview and Statistics for Companies like Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc, DUNMORE, Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging, Smurfit Kappa and Others

MARKET INTRODUCTION

PET is a type of polyester, which is also known as polyethylene terephthalate. It is shaped into plastic boxes and jugs for packaging of personal care items, food and refreshments, and various other consumer products. PET has packaging properties which makes it ideal over other packaging technologies. Certain properties of PET packaging are high transparency, good stability, good barrier properties, shiny surface, high-pressure resistance, and light weight.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Major factors propelling the growth of global PET packaging market include increasing demand from end-use industries. The demand from food industry is tremendously increasing. PET packaging market is also witnessing increased demand from pharmaceutical industry, as PET bottles are considered safe for drug packaging. Also, shifting trend toward eco-friendly materials is positively impacting the PET packaging market. Countries in Asia Pacific region are likely to offer growth opportunities to the global PET packaging market.

Download Free PDF Sample at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00017874/

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global PET Packaging Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the PET packaging market with detailed market segmentation by product type, packaging, end-use industry and geography. The global PET packaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading PET packaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global PET packaging market is segmented on the basis of product type, packaging, and end-use industry. On the basis of product type, PET packaging market is segmented into bottles and jars, bags and pouches, trays, lids/caps and closures, and others. On the basis of packaging, market is segmented into rigid and flexible. On the basis of end-use industry, market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, industrial goods, household products, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global PET packaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The PET packaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the PET packaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the PET packaging market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the PET packaging market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from PET packaging market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for organic shrimps in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the PET packaging market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the PET packaging market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Amcor plc

Berry Global Inc.

DUNMORE

Dupont Teijin Films

Gerresheimer AG

Graham Packaging

RESILUX NV

Robinson Packaging Innovation

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Smurfit Kappa

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00017874/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com