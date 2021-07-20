Pet Noise Anxiety Market is dominated by North America and Europe

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Pet Noise Anxiety Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027″. The global market size of Pet Noise Anxiety is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.

Some companies profiled in this report are Zoetis, Adaptil, Pegasus Laboratories, Inc., Glaxo Smith Kline, Angelini Pharma Inc, Physicians Total Care, Inc., Pfizer Limited, Vets4Pets Limited, and Merck & Co., Inc.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

• Pharmaceutical and biotech companies together with governments around the globe are working to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicine supply chain challenges.

• Currently, around 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules are in the R&D pipeline. Moreover, commonly used drugs, such as hydroxychloroquine, have witnessed a dramatic surge in demand for the management of COVID-19. Such high demand for these drugs has presented huge opportunities for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs as many developed countries are short of these drugs.

• The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are expected to witness a significant growth in the future, owing to the demand for vaccine and treatment drugs for COVID-19.

• Attributed to such factors, COVID 19 is expected to have a significant impact on the pet noise anxiety market.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Increase in frequency in the adoption rates of pets in developed as well as developing economies, rise in disposable income, and the owners being ready to spend on their pets & animals are the major factors propelling the growth of the pet noise anxiety market. There has also been significant rise in veterinary doctors in both the underdeveloped and developed countries that drive the growth of the pet noise anxiety market. Rise in R&D activities and other advances in therapies and drugs also affect the growth of the pet noise anxiety market positively.

On the other hand, less awareness is observed amongst pet owners in regards to the pet noise anxiety disorders, which is the major challenge faced by the pet noise anxiety market.

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the pet noise anxiety market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the pet noise anxiety market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the pet noise anxiety market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.