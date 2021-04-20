PET/MRI System Market 2021-2027: Economic Performance Evaluation, Business Competition & CAGR

“

PET/MRI SystemPET-MRI is a hybrid imaging technology that incorporates magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) soft tissue morphological imaging and positron emission tomography (PET) functional imaging.

The market offers three different PET-MRI systems, developed by three manufacturers (GE, Philips and Siemens). The GE system is "Trimodality PET-CT + MR". The Philips system – “Ingenuity TF” – has PET and MR gantries arranged in the direction of the main scanner axis with a patient handling system mounted between the gantries. Siemens has developed a fully integrated PET-MRI system – Biograph mMR – with simultaneous acquisition with a single gantry.

The classification of PET/MRI System includes Fully Integrated, Separate Devices, and the revenue proportion of Fully Integrated in 2016 is about 78.6%.

Positron Emission Tomography combined with Magnetic Resonance Imaging (PET-MRI) is an emerging technology recently proposed to be used in oncology, neurology and cardiology for diagnostic purposes. The most proportion of PET/MRI System is used in Oncology and the proportion in 2016 is about 88%.

Europe is the largest supplier of PET/MRI System, with a revenue market share nearly 87.7% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 43% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 43%.

Market competition is not intense. Siemens, Philips, GE Healthcare are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The PET/MRI System Industry Report indicates that the global market size of PET/MRI System was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’PET/MRI System Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by PET/MRI System market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of PET/MRI System generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Siemens, Philips, GE Healthcare,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Fully Integrated, Separate Devices, Pulse Oximetry Screening,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Other,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market PET/MRI System, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The PET/MRI System market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data PET/MRI System from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the PET/MRI System market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PET/MRI System Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PET/MRI System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Fully Integrated

1.2.3 Separate Devices

1.2.4 Pulse Oximetry Screening

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PET/MRI System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oncology

1.3.3 Cardiology

1.3.4 Neurology

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global PET/MRI System Production

2.1 Global PET/MRI System Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global PET/MRI System Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global PET/MRI System Production by Region

2.3.1 Global PET/MRI System Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global PET/MRI System Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global PET/MRI System Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global PET/MRI System Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global PET/MRI System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global PET/MRI System Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top PET/MRI System Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top PET/MRI System Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top PET/MRI System Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top PET/MRI System Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top PET/MRI System Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top PET/MRI System Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global PET/MRI System Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top PET/MRI System Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top PET/MRI System Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global PET/MRI System Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top PET/MRI System Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top PET/MRI System Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PET/MRI System Sales in 2020

4.3 Global PET/MRI System Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top PET/MRI System Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top PET/MRI System Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PET/MRI System Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global PET/MRI System Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global PET/MRI System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global PET/MRI System Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global PET/MRI System Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global PET/MRI System Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global PET/MRI System Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global PET/MRI System Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global PET/MRI System Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global PET/MRI System Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global PET/MRI System Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global PET/MRI System Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global PET/MRI System Price by Type

5.3.1 Global PET/MRI System Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global PET/MRI System Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global PET/MRI System Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global PET/MRI System Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global PET/MRI System Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global PET/MRI System Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global PET/MRI System Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global PET/MRI System Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global PET/MRI System Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global PET/MRI System Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global PET/MRI System Price by Application

6.3.1 Global PET/MRI System Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global PET/MRI System Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America PET/MRI System Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America PET/MRI System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America PET/MRI System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America PET/MRI System Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America PET/MRI System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America PET/MRI System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America PET/MRI System Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America PET/MRI System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America PET/MRI System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe PET/MRI System Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe PET/MRI System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe PET/MRI System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe PET/MRI System Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe PET/MRI System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe PET/MRI System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe PET/MRI System Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe PET/MRI System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe PET/MRI System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific PET/MRI System Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific PET/MRI System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific PET/MRI System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific PET/MRI System Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific PET/MRI System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific PET/MRI System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific PET/MRI System Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific PET/MRI System Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific PET/MRI System Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America PET/MRI System Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America PET/MRI System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America PET/MRI System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America PET/MRI System Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America PET/MRI System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America PET/MRI System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America PET/MRI System Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America PET/MRI System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America PET/MRI System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa PET/MRI System Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa PET/MRI System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa PET/MRI System Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa PET/MRI System Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa PET/MRI System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa PET/MRI System Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa PET/MRI System Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa PET/MRI System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa PET/MRI System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Siemens

12.1.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.1.2 Siemens Overview

12.1.3 Siemens PET/MRI System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Siemens PET/MRI System Product Description

12.1.5 Siemens Related Developments

12.2 Philips

12.2.1 Philips Corporation Information

12.2.2 Philips Overview

12.2.3 Philips PET/MRI System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Philips PET/MRI System Product Description

12.2.5 Philips Related Developments

12.3 GE Healthcare

12.3.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

12.3.2 GE Healthcare Overview

12.3.3 GE Healthcare PET/MRI System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 GE Healthcare PET/MRI System Product Description

12.3.5 GE Healthcare Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 PET/MRI System Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 PET/MRI System Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 PET/MRI System Production Mode & Process

13.4 PET/MRI System Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 PET/MRI System Sales Channels

13.4.2 PET/MRI System Distributors

13.5 PET/MRI System Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 PET/MRI System Industry Trends

14.2 PET/MRI System Market Drivers

14.3 PET/MRI System Market Challenges

14.4 PET/MRI System Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global PET/MRI System Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Therefore, PET/MRI System Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research PET/MRI System.”