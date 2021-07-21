Pet Furniture Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2027-Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, “Pet Furniture Market By Product Type, Pet Type, And Distribution Channel: Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2027,” the global pet furniture market size was valued at $3,443.4 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $5,139.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027.

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of around 38.6% due to rise in health hygiene expenditure of pet animals, and well-established health care facilities for pets in this region. . However, emerging countries in Asia, such as China and India, would witness increase in demand for pet furniture during the forecast period, owing to increase in awareness for comfort towards pets, rise in number of employed households, and growth in disposable income.

Ask for sample copy of this report >>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11197

Growth in value sales for pet furniture industry is attributable to surge in demand for innovative products Beds & Sofa’s category, which facilitate better results. Pet furniture is noticeably popular and expanding with significant pace in developed regions of the Americas and Europe, where manufacturers are coming up with new product innovations considering pets health and comfort to help pet owners adopt to a lifestyle with good convenience.

Dogs and cats’ segment are key to the performance of the market as compared to another segment. Advanced cost effective and customized furniture, rising concerns towards pet care, increase in health expenditure for animals as well as huge varieties in furniture for pet creates offers numerous pet furniture market opportunities.

Pet furniture have witnessed higher rate of penetration in North America and Europe. However, low availability has been observed for these products in some major parts of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, which is attributable to low performing macro-economic factors such as internet penetration and aggressive marketing strategies by the manufacturers. Thus, lower penetration of such products limits the pet furniture market growth.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis@ Request For Customization >>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11197?reqfcor=covid

For the purpose of pet furniture market analysis, the market is segmented into Houses, Beds & Sofas and Trees & Condos on the basis of product type. Among the three types, Houses accounted for a larger share of around 47.5% of the overall market in 2019.

Also Houses segment is expected to capture a larger market share in 2027, owing to increase in demand for wide range of varieties. This pet furniture market segment is anticipated to witness faster growth in developed economies, and would account for 46.1% of the overall market by 2027.

The pet furniture market is segmented based on pet type, product type, and distribution channel. Depending on pet type, the market is divided into cat, dog and others. And depending on product type, the market is divided into Houses, Beds and sofas, Trees and condos.

On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented in specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, e-commerce, and others. On the basis of regions, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Dog segment is expected to account for 46.1% of the overall market revenue by 2027.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here >>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11197

Key Findings Of The Study

In 2019, North America was the highest revenue-generating market, due to rise in health care expenditure and well-established health care facilities in this region

Europe has emerged to be the second largest market with France and Germany accounting for the prominent pet furniture market share of the overall market by value.

Houses has emerged to be the prominent segment due to increase in demand for wide range of varieties.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2019 to 2027, owing to increase in adoption of eco-friendly pet furniture in developing economies such as China and India

The prominent companies profiled in this report include FurHaven Pet Products, Go Pet Club, MidWest Homes for Pets, Nest Bedding, North American Pet Products, PetPals Group, Inc, Prevue Pet Products, Taizhou Huamao Handicraft Article Co., Ltd, Ultra Modern Pet, Ware Pet Products.

If You Have Any Query, Ask Our Experts >>> https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/11197

Currently, the pet furniture market is majorly driven by growth strategies such as product. Nest Bedding launched natural pet beds in recent years to increase their customer base and expand their market penetration.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting services to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research