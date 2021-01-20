Pet Food Market Production, Key Players, Demand and Growth 2030 | Mars, Incorporated; Nestle S.A.; The J.M. Smucker Company

The Global Pet Food Market Research Report Forecast 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Pet Food market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global pet food market reached a value of nearly $74,554.1 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% since 2015. The market is expected to register a slow growth from $74,554.1 million in 2019 to $ 75,494.8 million in 2020 at a growth rate of 1.26%. The slow growth is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 ad reach $ 88,478.1 million in 2023.

Top Key Players in the Global Pet Food Market: Mars, Incorporated; Nestle S.A.; The J.M. Smucker Company; Colgate-Palmolive Company; Diamond Pet Foods Inc.

Growth in the historic period resulted from increased pet spending, increased pet ownership by gen z and gen y adults, and emerging markets growth. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were contamination of pet foods, and stringent rules and regulations.

Going forward, increasing demand for premium and organic pet food, influence of digital media marketing and social media, rising demand due to increase in stockpiling of pet food, increasing feeding of stray animals and other abandoned pets, and increasing demand for pets will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the pet food market in the future include reductions in free trade, and supply chain disruption.

The pet food market is segmented by type into dog food, cat food, and other pet food. The dog food market was the largest segment of the pet food market segmented by type, accounting for 61.3% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the dog food segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the pet food market, at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The pet food market is segmented by distribution channel into specialized pet shops, internet sales, hypermarkets, and others. The others market was the largest segment of the pet food market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 54.1% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the internet sales segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the pet food market, at a CAGR of 26.4%.

The pet food market is segmented by ingredient into animal derivatives, synthetic, and plant derivatives. The animal derivatives market was the largest segment of the pet food market segmented by ingredient, accounting for 40.8% of the total in 2019.

The dog food market is further segmented by type into dog treats and mixers, dry dog food, and wet dog food. The dry dog food market was the largest segment of the dog food market segmented by type, accounting for 70.6% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the wet dog food segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the dog food market, at a CAGR of 11.5%.

The cat food market is further segmented by type into cat treats and mixers, dry cat food, and wet cat food. The dry cat food market was the largest segment of the cat food market segmented by type, accounting for 62.6% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the cat treats and mixers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the cat food market, at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The other pet food market is further segmented by type into bird food, fish food, and small mammal/reptile food. The small mammal/reptile food market was the largest segment of the other pet food market segmented by type, accounting for 38.2% of the total in 2019. Going forward, the bird food segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the other bird food market, at a CAGR of 3.7%.

North America was the largest region in the global pet food market, accounting for 38.5% of the total in 2019. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the pet food market will be Eastern Europe, and Asia Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 10.0% and 5.9% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East, and Western Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.3% and 5.2% respectively.

The global pet food market is highly concentrated with a small number of large players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 60.0% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Mars, Incorporated, Nestle S.A., the J.M. Smucker Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, and Diamond Pet Foods Inc.

The global animal and pet food market, of which the pet food market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $306,273.2 million in 2019, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% since 2015. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% and reach nearly $388,259.0 million by 2023. The animal food market was the largest segment in the animal and pet food market accounting for 75.7% of the total in 2019 and is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2019-2023.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Pet Food market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

The top opportunities in the pet food market segmented by type, will arise in the dog food market segment, which will gain $9,2415 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the pet food market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the internet sales market segment, which will gain $13,751 million of global annual sales by 2023.

The top opportunities in the dog food market segmented by type, will arise in the dry dog food market segment, which will gain $3,973.8 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the cat food market segmented by type will arise in the dog cat market segment, which will gain $2,039.5 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the other pet food market segmented by type, will arise in the small mammal/reptile food segment, which will gain $148.2 million of global annual sales by 2023.

The pet food market size will gain the most in the USA at $1,873.7 million. Market-trend-based strategies for the pet food market include investing in facilities to produce quality grain-free dog food products, offering premium pet food products, using eCommerce platforms to sell products online, adopting automation technologies to maximize production efficiencies, focusing on offering customized food according to customers needs, focusing on producing pet foods with organic ingredients, focus on gaining more subscribers, investing in CBD pet food for product differentiation, and investing in increasing their online sales channels. Player-adopted strategies in the pet food market include investing in expanding manufacturing operations, enhancing product portfolio through strategic acquisitions and investing in R&D to develop new improved and premium products.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Pet Food Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, the Pet Food Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

