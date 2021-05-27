Pet Feeder Market Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2028

Market Outlook :-

Increase in pet ownership in developing countries has created growth opportunity for pet feeder market. The U.S. has doubled the spending on pet service product in the last 10 years, creating various opportunities for the growth of pet feeder market, which is expected to continue in the future.

North American countries are early adopters of automatic and smart pet feeders influenced by the growing awareness of pet feeders among the customers. Increase in working population and high-net-worth individuals in this area pushes the growth of the automatic and smart pet feeder market.

New trends in the pet feeder markets like smart pet feeders and automatic pet feeders are expected to boost the demand for pet feeders as new services will provide necessary convenience to the pet owner as well as the pet.

Market segmentation of Pet feeders:

The pet feeder market can be segmented by materials used, pet feeder type, sales channel, and region. On the basis of the material used, the pet feeder market can be segmented into stainless steel, ceramic, plastic, rubber. On the basis of sales channel, the pet feeder market can be segmented into conventional stores, specialty stores, direct to customer channel and online stores.

On the basis of type, the pet feeder market can be segmented as conventional pet feeder, smart pet feeder and automatic pet feeder. On the basis of type of region, the pet feeder market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Provided for Major Regions as Follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Competitive landscape

Market players in of Pet Feeders

Prominent players in the pet feeders are Feed and Go, Jempet, Petnet, CleverPet, Poppy, RolliTron, Nibbles, Petwant, Petreat, and Relenty.

Pet feeder manufacturers are currently focusing on product innovation, such as smart pet feeder with an inbuilt camera and automatic pet feeder, which will use programmable timers that allows the user to dispense the right amount of feed at right time.

