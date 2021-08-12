PET Bottle Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by 2021-26

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “PET Bottle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, finds that The global PET bottle market reached a volume of 13.1 Million Tons in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2011-2018. PET bottles are made from polyethylene terephthalate and represent the most common type of plastic bottles. They are an ideal solution for packaging processed food products and are extensively used across various industries due to their strength, light weight, non-reactivity and shatterproof nature. In addition to this, PET bottles are cheaper when compared to other packaging solutions like aluminum cans and glass bottles. Moreover, these bottles are environment-friendly as they can be recycled repeatedly which further reduces their manufacturing costs. Owing to these factors, PET bottles are increasingly being used for packing a wide range of products such as water, carbonated beverages, juices, cooking oils, shampoos and mouthwashes.

PET bottles can be easily molded into a variety of shapes which improves their appearance and utility. Increasing focus on unique packaging and different-sized packs as an important tool for brand differentiation has propelled the demand for PET bottles with customized shapes, designs and colors. Another major factor which has contributed to the sales of PET bottles is the rapid development of the FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) sector. Due to increasing disposable incomes, changing lifestyles and altering dietary patterns of consumers, the demand for several FMCG products has proliferated over the years. Further, various companies operating in the market are developing innovative methods for manufacturing PET bottles in order to increase the shelf life of the packaged products. For instance, they are improving the gas barrier property of these bottles by including thin films in their production. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a volume of 15.2 Million Tons by 2026.

Market Summary:

On the basis of end-uses, the market has been categorized into packaged water, carbonated soft drinks (CSD’s), food bottles and jars, non-food bottles and jars, fruit juice, beer, and others. Amongst these, packaged water represents the largest end-use segment, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share.

On a geographical front, Asia Pacific is the leading market for PET bottles. This can be attributed to rapid population growth, elevating income levels and increasing urbanization in the region. Other major regions include Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the industry has been examined with the profiles of the major players operating in the PET bottle market.

Competitive Landscape:

Amcor Limited

Cospack America Corporation

BERICAP GmbH & Co. KG

Rexam, Inc.

Berry Global, Inc

Graham Packaging Company Inc.

Container Corporation of Canada

Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd.

Constar Internationals, Inc.

Alpha Packaging

Alpack Plastics

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Resilux NV

Breakup by Capacity:

High

Medium

Low

The market has been divided on the basis of the capacity into high, medium and low capacity PET bottles.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Business to Business

Retail Supermarkets and hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Others



On the basis of the distribution channel, the market has been bifurcated into business-to-business (B2B) and retail. The retail segment is further segregated into supermarkets and hypermarkets,

convenience stores, online, and others.

Breakup by Color:

Transparent

Colored

Based on the color, the market has been segmented into transparent and colored PET bottles.

Breakup by Technology:

Stretch Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Extrusion Blow Molding

Thermoforming

Others

The market has been analyzed on the basis of technology into stretch blow molding, injection molding, extrusion blow molding, thermoforming and others.

Breakup by End-Use:

Packaged Water

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Food Bottles & Jars

Non-Food Bottles & Jars

Fruit Juice

Beer

Others

Based on the end use, the packaging of water segment exhibits a clear dominance in the market as these bottles are considered safer for storing water. Moreover, due to growing environmental concerns, various beverage companies are enhancing their packaging solutions by adopting the latest PET bottle manufacturing techniques. Other end use segments include carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), food bottles and jars, non-food bottles and jars, fruit juice and beer.

Regional Insights:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

