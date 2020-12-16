Pesticide Adjuvants Market Share Chain Analysis 2020-2027| BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Croda International plc, Huntsman Corporation

Pesticide adjuvants are added in the pesticides to improve their performance. It can be added into the pesticide before application or can be included while formulating pesticide. Pesticide adjuvants are included in pesticides for many reasons such as reduction of product drifting, reducing foaming, and controlling acidity.

Asia Pacific accounted for a significant market share in the global pesticide adjuvants market in 2019. This is owing to increasing demand from the agricultural sector. According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), South Asia accounted for 52% whereas East Asia accounted for 26% of total Asia Pacific land, which is suitable for crop production in 2016. According to combined study of FAO and World Bank, Australia held highest rank among top 20 countries for arable land per capita in 2016. Moreover, Asia Pacific region consists of most populated countries such as China, India, Indonesia and various others. Increasing demand for food due to growing population is driving growth of agricultural sector into these countries. According to the World Bank, the India’s population was 1.324 billion in 2016 and is expected to increase up to around 1.65 billion by 2050. Therefore, Asia Pacific is projected to be the most lucrative region for growth of the pesticide adjuvants market.

Market Taxonomy:-

On the basis of product type, the global pesticide adjuvants market is segmented into:

Surfactants & Emulsifiers

Drift Control Agents

Oil Concentrates

Compatibility Agents

Water Conditioners

Others

The report also covers a chronicled data of progressions and remedies inside the methodology examination of the Global Pesticide Adjuvants Market with a particular ultimate objective to tell the use of frontline inspiration for Sustainable Development.

