Pervasive Computing Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2023

Pervasive computing or ubiquitous computing means embedding microprocessors in mobile devices such as smartphones, wearable computing devices, tablets, sensors. The underlying technologies such as wireless communications, internet capabilities, advanced middleware, sensors, I/O and user interfaces, networking, mobile protocols, embedded systems, artificial intelligence, location and positioning, voice recognition support pervasive computing. Nowadays, pervasive computing is also known as Internet-of-things (IoT) which means connecting everyday objects to networks and devices.

Some of the key participants in the pervasive computing market include:

Hewlett-Packard, Palo Alto Research center Incorporated (PARC), IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Fujitsu Laboratories of America, Inc, AT&T Inc. and E-Tron CO., Ltd.

Pervasive computing market is anticipated to exhibit high growth potential over the next few years due to surge in demand for smart devices and internet penetration. The pervasive computing market can be divided by end-use industry into communications, defense, automotives, healthcare, consumer appliances and E-commerce. Pervasive computing products consist of Bluetooth handset, PDA, mobile phones, web server, camera, wearable input/output, watch phone, watch camera, brainwaves. Some currently available platforms for ubiquitous computing include Spitre, PerLa which is a data language for pervasive systems, and Microsoft Research’s HomeOS which is home automation operating system. The International Journal of Pervasive Computing and Communications (IJPCC) address challenges and deliver the research on all aspects of pervasive computing and communications.

The pervasive computing market is estimated to witness increased demand though it is not entirely secure. Broken connections, limited host bandwidths and location-dependent data can impede the security of pervasive computing as they result in multiple system vulnerability. The pervasive computing market faces several technological challenges such as flaws in human machine interfaces, users’ intent, energy management issues, cyber forage, and context awareness along with user privacy concerns. From the viewpoint of big data, the challenge for pervasive computing is to integrate data from many disparate sources.

This research report analyzes this market on the basis of its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

Reasons for Buying this Report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

