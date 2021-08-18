Peruvian foreign minister resigns after controversial statement | free press

Tens of thousands died in fighting between the Peruvian government and the rebel movement Sendero Luminoso. A controversial claim on the subject is now costing Foreign Minister Béjar his job.

Lima (AP) – Less than a month after Peru’s new government took office, Foreign Minister Héctor Béjar resigned over controversial statements about terrorism in the South American country.

The 85-year-old ex-guerrilla had submitted his resignation to President Pedro Castillo, the presidential office announced on Tuesday. It was previously revealed that Béjar had alleged in February that the Peruvian Navy had collaborated with the US foreign intelligence agency CIA to build the Sendero Luminoso (Shining Path) rebel movement. The military and many politicians in Peru rejected the charges.

Between 1980 and 2000, nearly 70,000 people were killed in clashes between the Sendero Luminoso and state security forces. Unlike many other civil wars in the region, guerrillas were responsible for a large proportion of the deaths in Peru. Today, the remaining units of the Shining Path are mainly devoted to drug trafficking.

Former village school teacher Pedro Castillo was sworn in as president in late July after a narrow election victory and a weeklong legal dispute with defeated right-wing populist Keiko Fujimori. In the first weeks, however, the inexperienced new head of state came under pressure. Chief of Staff Guido Bellido is currently under investigation for money laundering and terrorist justification.