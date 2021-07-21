Peru’s future president announces several cabinets | free press

Lima (AP) – After his razor-thin victory in the presidential election, Peru’s future head of state, Pedro Castillo, has announced a broad cabinet.

“We are calling on all professionals, the most respected and committed people in the country, we are building a team,” said the president-elect of the Marxist-Leninist party Perú Libre. The party secretary in the capital Lima, Richard Rojas, said the future ministerial ranks were already complete. “We have always said that the cabinet should be made up of representatives of the people, and the people clearly have different political colors.”

Castillo will take up his new position on July 28. His new government’s priorities include fighting the coronavirus pandemic, which is especially devastating in Peru, and bolstering the ailing economy. “We are thinking first and foremost of the most important, the most urgent, the health of the Peruvian people,” said the future head of state. “And then we’ll see what we can do for the economy.

The village school teacher narrowly beat right-wing populist Keiko Fujimori in the second round in mid-June. The 51-year-old received 50.12 percent of the vote. His opponent Fujimori got 49.87 percent. The court has had to deal with numerous complaints and appeals in recent weeks, most notably from the Fujimori camp. Therefore, about six weeks after the second round, Castillo was officially declared the winner.

Castillo mainly represents rural Peru. In recent years, farmers and natives in particular have hardly benefited from the strong economic growth in Peru and live in abject poverty. His slogan caught on: «No more poor in a rich country». Castillo lives on a farm in the mountains of the Chota province. During the election campaign, he rode horseback to remote villages and repeatedly wore traditional clothing with a wide-brimmed hat and poncho.

During the election campaign, Castillo announced a new constitution, the nationalization of key industries such as mining and greater control over the media. Apparently Cuban-trained party leader Vladimir Cerrón is behind the agenda. How much influence the president of Perú Libre has on the newly elected president was initially unclear. Castillo’s economic adviser, Pedro Francke, recently tried to smooth things over and allay fears of overly radical reforms in traditionally market-liberal Peru.

In any case, the narrow election results show how deeply divided Peru is. Perú Libre also does not have its own majority in Congress. Castillo will likely have to rely on alliances to carry out his agenda anyway. Especially since the parliament in Peru also has far-reaching rights against the government: the congress has ousted three presidents from office since 2018. If Castillo fails to convince large parts of parliament of his program, his tenure could be short-lived.