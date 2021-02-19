Personalized Retail Nutrition & Wellness Market Research Report Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2028

Personalized retail nutrition & wellness market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to personalized retail nutrition & wellness market.

Personalized retail nutrition & wellness market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 3.31 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.57% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing customization in the food industry is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Growing health concerns among population is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing demand for retail nutrition products, rising awareness regarding healthier products, growing popularity of dietary supplements and functional food and increasing manufacturers in the market is expected to drive the personalized retail nutrition & wellness market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Less research activities associated with the nutrigenomics is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

This personalized retail nutrition & wellness market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research personalized retail nutrition & wellness market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Competitive Landscape and Personalized Retail Nutrition & Wellness Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the personalized retail nutrition & wellness market report are Tellspec Inc., Consumer Physics, PlateJoy, Inc., Better Therapeutics, LLC, Habit Food Personalized, LLC, Savor Health, Zipongo, GLUCOVATION, INC., Hain Celestial, DSM, Nestlé Health Science, Matsun Nutrition., Innophos, General Mills Inc., Danone, Cargill, Incorporated., ADM, The Nature’s Bounty Co., Herbalife International of America, Inc., DayTwo Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Personalized Retail Nutrition & Wellness Market Scope and Market Size

Personalized retail nutrition & wellness market is segmented on the basis of recommendation. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

The personalized retail nutrition & wellness market on the basis of recommendation is segmented into fixed recommendations, repeat recommendations and continuous recommendation. These segments are further divided into dietary supplements & nutraceuticals, functional foods and traditional botanicals. Dietary supplements & nutraceuticals are further sub-segmented into vitamins, protein, minerals, amino acids, enzymes and other dietary supplements & nutraceuticals. Function food segment is divided into protein, vitamins, dietary fibers, fatty acids, minerals, prebiotics & probiotics, and carotenoids.

Personalized Retail Nutrition & Wellness Market Country Level Analysis

Personalized retail nutrition & wellness market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country and by basis of recommendation as referenced above.

The countries covered in the personalized retail nutrition & wellness market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the personalized retail nutrition & wellness market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing demand for functional food products and increasing clinical trials for development of personalized nutrition.

The country section of the personalized retail nutrition & wellness market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Growing Demand for Nutritional Products in Personalized Retail Nutrition & Wellness Market

Personalized retail nutrition & wellness market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for personalized retail nutrition & wellness market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the personalized retail nutrition & wellness market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

