Personalized Learning Market Size, Detail Analysis for Business Development, Top Companies 2027

“

Personalized Learning market study conducts comparative analysis of historical data and present trends, while considering the impact of Covid-19 pandemic to predict industry valuation by 2027.



Industry trends:

Market Definition: Global Personalized learning is the teaching approach that caters to individual academic wants with constant feedback relating to progress made by an individual. It is a computer based teaching help, having the appliance software system connected to cloud or a specific system. The platform presents the interactive content with real time performance analysis of the learner, which ends up in modification of the content and course timeline for economical learning.

Download sample for this research report: https://www.gqresearch.com/request-sample/130

Market Dynamics: The market challenges the traditional teaching practices by adapting the model of learning by doing and hence thereby optimising the timeline of an individual. Moreover, the market is estimated to grow at 12% CAGR and is anticipated to reach USD 2.5 billion during the forecast year.

This type of leaning uses modern technologies such as machine learning, deep learning and artificial intelligence which help in performing individual behaviour analysis to help process the entire content. The main driver for the market is advancement in the technology, cyber space and other gadgets which is estimated, on the job skill development programs which helps gathering real time data and analysis. It is estimated to show a favourable outcome from students to professionals in a self-driven learning procedure. However, high cost in development related with e learning courses is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

Segmental Analysis, The global personalized learning is segmented on the basis of application, technology, end user, and region., Based on the application, the market is sub segmented into feedback, interactive content (gamification, speech synthesis, audio & video and others), live screen monitoring.

On the basis of technology, the market is divided into AI, machine learning, deep learning, virtual reality, and other natural language processing. The major part which dominates the market is live screen monitoring where the teachers can share the live screens with the students and vice versa so they can have a look at the problem and handle instantly.

Request Customization@ https://www.gqresearch.com/request-customization/130

Regional Analysis, North America is projected to be the dominant region during the forecast period 2020-2027 due to adoption of new digital technologies and presence of key players which are the dominating factors. Apart from this region, other regions involve Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Key Players , Major key players in the market includes Smart Sparrow, Agile Education, Dreambox Learning, Intel, Wolters Kluwer, Knewton, Edgenuity, and D2L Corporation.

Global Personalized Learning Market, By Integration, On Premise, Cloud

By Application, Live screen monitoring, Feedback, Interactive Content, Gamification, Speech Synthesis, Audio & Video, Others, Others

Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Virtual Reality, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Others

By End User, Education-Technology Companies , Education Institutes, Corporate Training, Online Courses, Others

By Region, North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Russia, Switzerland, Rest of EuropeAsia Pacific, Singapore, ANZ, Japan, China, Hong Kong, India, South Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa, UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Africa

To Check Discount @ https://www.gqresearch.com/check-discount/130

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

Chapter Two: Market Introduction

Chapter Three: Research Methodology

Chapter Four: Market Dynamics

Chapter Five: Global Personalized Learning Market, By Type

Chapter Six: Global Personalized Learning Market, By Revenue Source

Chapter Seven: Global Personalized Learning Market, By Application

Chapter Eight: Global Personalized Learning Market, By Region

Chapter Nine: Competitive Landscape

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

Chapter Eleven: Appendix

continued…

Access Complete Report @

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Personalized Learning Market, By Integration, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 2 Global Personalized Learning Market, By Application, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 3 Global Personalized Learning Market, By Technology , 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 4 Global Personalized Learning Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 5 Global Personalized Learning Market, By Region, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 6 North America Personalized Learning Market, By Country, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 7 North America Personalized Learning Market, By Integration, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 8 North America Personalized Learning Market, By Application, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 9 North America Personalized Learning Market, By Technology , 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 10 North America Personalized Learning Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 11 US Personalized Learning Market, By Integration, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 12 US Personalized Learning Market, By Application, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 13 US Personalized Learning Market, By Technology , 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 14 US Personalized Learning Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 15 Canada Personalized Learning Market, By Integration, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 16 Canada Personalized Learning Market, By Application, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 17 Canada Personalized Learning Market, By Technology , 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 18 Canada Personalized Learning Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 19 Mexico Personalized Learning Market, By Integration, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 20 Mexico Personalized Learning Market, By Application, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 21 Mexico Personalized Learning Market, By Technology , 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 22 Mexico Personalized Learning Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 23 Europe Personalized Learning Market, By Country, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 24 Europe Personalized Learning Market, By Integration, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 25 Europe Personalized Learning Market, By Application, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 26 Europe Personalized Learning Market, By Technology , 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 27 Europe Personalized Learning Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 28 Germany Personalized Learning Market, By Integration, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 29 Germany Personalized Learning Market, By Application, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 30 Germany Personalized Learning Market, By Technology , 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 31 Germany Personalized Learning Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 32 UK Personalized Learning Market, By Integration, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 33 UK Personalized Learning Market, By Application, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 34 UK Personalized Learning Market, By Technology , 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 35 UK Personalized Learning Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 36 France Personalized Learning Market, By Integration, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 37 France Personalized Learning Market, By Application, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 38 France Personalized Learning Market, By Technology , 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 39 France Personalized Learning Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 40 Italy Personalized Learning Market, By Integration, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 41 Italy Personalized Learning Market, By Application, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 42 Italy Personalized Learning Market, By Technology , 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 43 Italy Personalized Learning Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 44 Spain Personalized Learning Market, By Integration, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 45 Spain Personalized Learning Market, By Application, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 46 Spain Personalized Learning Market, By Technology , 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 47 Spain Personalized Learning Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 48 Rest of Europe Personalized Learning Market, By Integration, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 49 Rest of Europe Personalized Learning Market, By Application, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 50 Rest of Europe Personalized Learning Market, By Technology , 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 51 Rest of Europe Personalized Learning Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 52 Asia-Pacific Personalized Learning Market, By Country, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 53 Asia-Pacific Personalized Learning Market, By Integration, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 54 Asia-Pacific Personalized Learning Market, By Application, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 55 Asia-Pacific Personalized Learning Market, By Technology , 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 56 Asia-Pacific Personalized Learning Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 57 China Personalized Learning Market, By Integration, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 58 China Personalized Learning Market, By Application, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 59 China Personalized Learning Market, By Technology , 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 60 China Personalized Learning Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 61 India Personalized Learning Market, By Integration, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 62 India Personalized Learning Market, By Application, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 63 India Personalized Learning Market, By Technology , 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 64 India Personalized Learning Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 65 Japan Personalized Learning Market, By Integration, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 66 Japan Personalized Learning Market, By Application, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 67 Japan Personalized Learning Market, By Technology , 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 68 Japan Personalized Learning Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 69 South Korea Personalized Learning Market, By Integration, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 70 South Korea Personalized Learning Market, By Application, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 71 South Korea Personalized Learning Market, By Technology , 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 72 South Korea Personalized Learning Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 73 Rest of Asia-Pacific Personalized Learning Market, By Integration, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 74 Rest of Asia-Pacific Personalized Learning Market, By Application, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 75 Rest of Asia-Pacific Personalized Learning Market, By Technology , 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 76 Rest of Asia-Pacific Personalized Learning Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 77 Middle East and Africa Personalized Learning Market, By Integration, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 78 Middle East and Africa Personalized Learning Market, By Application, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 79 Middle East and Africa Personalized Learning Market, By Technology , 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 80 Middle East and Africa Personalized Learning Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 81 South America Personalized Learning Market, By Integration, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 82 South America Personalized Learning Market, By Application, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 83 South America Personalized Learning Market, By Technology , 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 84 South America Personalized Learning Market, By End User, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

About Us:

GQ research, a market research company and a publishing company. It is a sister company to Si market research, which is a publishing and reselling company. It has been two years since the expansion of Si Market Research with the addition of two sister firms, that are GQ research and The Market Insights.Data and insights come to life at GQ research. We ensure routine update of the market research reports database. Our esteemed clients have direct access online to our databases. Based on the client’s needs, we at GQ research also include insights from experts about the global industries, market trends as well as the products in the market.

Contact Us:

Direct Contact

Jessica Joyal

+91-9284395731 | +91 9175986728

Sales@gqresearch.com