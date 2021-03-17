Personalized Gifts Market to Remain Lucrative During 2020-2026

“

Market Dynamics

As per the statistics, the Global Personalized Gifts Market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% to surpass a significant revenue of USD 34,305.8 Million during the review period. Personalized gifts are available in various styles, colors including clothing, accessories, diaries & desk accessories, photo frames & wall decoration, and chocolates. The increasing demand for unisex personalized gifts has increased its popularity across the globe because of high volume sales of unisex personalized gifts such as photo frames, chocolates & chocolate platters, and diaries and desk accessories are expected to drive the largest market during the forecast period.

Global Personalized Gifts Market is anticipated to witness a healthy market expansion during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for 3D printed personalized gifts. Moreover, the Personalization of gifts is trending nowadays which is evaluated to enhance the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the growing awareness of eco-friendly gifts is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the vendors operating in the global personalized gifts market. However, increased prices of personalized gifts as compared to generalized gifts are expected to restrain the surge of the global personalization gifts market during the review.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Key Players

The Prominent Players operating in the Global Personalized Gifts Market include Archies Limited (India), American Greetings Corporation (US), Redbubble (Australia), Spencer Gifts (US), Card Factory (UK), Etsy Inc. (US), CafePress, Inc. (US), Personalization Mall (US), Hallmark Cards, Inc. (US), and American Stationery (US).

Market Segmentation

Global Personalized Gifts Market has been categorized Based on Product Type, end-use, and distribution channel.

In terms of distribution channels, the global market has been classified into Personalized Clothing, Personalized Chocolates & Chocolate Platters, Personalized Accessories, Personalized Gifts for Kids, Personalized Diaries & Desk Accessories, Personalized Photo Frames & Wall Decoration, and Others. Global Personalized Gifts Market in terms of End User has been divided into Women, Unisex, Kids, and Men.

Based on Distribution Channel the market has been bifurcated into Store-Based and non-store-based segments. The store-based type is further segmented as Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others. Non- Store Based type is further segmented into Direct and Indirect types.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Global Personalized Gifts Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Europe is expected to contribute the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the largest share of 37.10% in 2019. The regional market growth is attributed to the presence of global producers and providers of personalized gifts and the huge fashion industry.

North America is considered an attractive region for the manufacturers of personalized gifts during the review period owing to large-scale retail stores and established e-commerce sectors.

The main points to remember about the report:

The research report will provide an in-depth analysis of the Global Personalized Gifts Market in key segments such as technology, product type, application, and industry verticality and distribution channel.

The report will include a qualitative and quantitative analysis with market forecasts for 2019-2026 and a CAGR between the forecast horizons.

The report will provide a thorough analysis of market dynamics, including drivers and limitations, challenges, and potential opportunities.

An in-depth regional analysis of the Global Personalized Gifts Market was included in the research report for the forecast period.

The profile of key competitors in the global marketplace Personalized Gifts will be provided, including key financial statements, products and services, latest advancements, and key business strategies.

Customization of this Report:

