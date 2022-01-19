Personalities pay him a lively tribute (30 tweets)

It is with great sadness that we learned today of the death of Gaspard Ulliel, who was taken away at the age of 37 after a skiing accident which left him with severe head trauma. We invite you to discover the most touching tributes by people who knew him or were fans of the actor and his immense talent.

1)

Broken heart.

Gaspard was benevolence and kindness. beauty and talent.

thoughts of his family. pic.twitter.com/KRrCNaV9Ge

January 19, 2022

2)

3)

4)

5)

6)

7)

8th)

I am shocked. https://t.co/ifYMnZ6Upk

January 19, 2022

9)

What great sadness and what a shock! My thoughts of solidarity go to the loved ones of #GaspardUlliel and to everyone whose lives he has enchanted. Thanks very much. https://t.co/29pl4Jly3u

January 19, 2022

10)

@canalplusgroupe is shocked to announce the tragic disappearance of Gaspard Ulliel, an immense talent who knew how to move us, make us laugh, touch us. A man of rare friendliness, with prospects for his job. All our thoughts go to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/oXeLgW4zg8

January 19, 2022

11)

12)

13)

14)

fifteen)

Gaspard Ulliel grew up with the cinema and the cinema has grown with him. They loved each other madly.

With a heavy heart we will now see his most beautiful interpretations and encounter this certain look.

We lose a French actor. pic.twitter.com/pAi7Do3FIU

January 19, 2022

16)

His sensitivity and the intensity of his acting made Gaspard Ulliel an exceptional actor. Cinema is losing an immense talent today.

I send my condolences to his loved ones and my loving thoughts to all who mourn his loss today. pic.twitter.com/ro4VYhwY2B

January 19, 2022

17)

18)

So young, so talented, so bright: With the tragic death of Gaspard Ulliel we are losing a great actor who will have inspired so many directors. His presence will be missed in French cinema. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/wuKNIiaD0N

January 19, 2022

19)

20)

My god, what sadness….. https://t.co/Jg5IFOm5cv

January 19, 2022

21)

37 years. It’s not an age to die https://t.co/q5bDl8h8mX

January 19, 2022

22)

23)

24)

25)

Infinitely sad Gaspar pic.twitter.com/ZZkqZ1LCkk

January 19, 2022

26)

May his beautiful soul rest in peace…

Gaspard Ulliel pic.twitter.com/Fr9PuQQJgF

January 19, 2022

27)

How sad https://t.co/G1HwTCV3Ak

January 19, 2022

28)

Oh my god… the shock of the news is unbearable… we had met there two or three times, I had just had time to tell him I thought he was brilliant. What a spectacle. Rest in peace. #Gaspard Ulliel

January 19, 2022

29)

30)

It is certain that tributes will continue to rain down in the coming days to provide moral support to the late actor’s loved ones and friends.