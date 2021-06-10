Personal Trainers Market | How Top Companies are Strengthening Its Business during the COVID-19 Pandemic
Personal Trainers Market Outlook – 2028
Personal trainers offer a one-on-one private workout session, providing in-depth physical education and motivation needed to achieve fitness. Most certifying organizations agree that important exercise leader competencies should include, beyond basic scientific anatomy, biomechanics, and exercise physiology knowledge, lifestyle and health, chronic disease (e.g., cardiovascular disease), exercise programming, program management, health behavior modification, and nutritional advice.
Rise in health awareness, increase in disposable incomes in the developing countries, and popularity of physical fitness activities drive the personal trainer market. However, high cost and lack of standard accreditation hampers the market growth. Market players adopt marketing and activity development as their key strategy to widen their brand portfolios and expand their market reach.
The report segments the personal trainer market on the basis of activity, end user industry, and geography. By activity, the market is classified into exercise instruction, exercise demonstration, diet instruction, and fitness consultation. On the basis of end user industry, the market is divided into health & fitness centers, hospitals, and in-house. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits
- This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, emerging estimations, and dynamics in the personal trainer market.
- In-depth analysis of the market and estimations for key segments between 2017 and 2023 are provided.
- Global industry analysis for factors that drive and restrain the market growth is provided.
- Market share for all segments with respect to geography is detailed in the report.
- Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to provide a competitive outlook of the industry trends.
Personal Trainers Market Key Segments:
By Activity
- Exercise Instruction
- Exercise Demonstration
- Diet Instruction
- Fitness Consultation
By End User Industry
- Health & Fitness Centers
- Hospitals
- In-House
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
