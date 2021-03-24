Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market by Type (), Technology (), End-user and Region – Global Forecast to 2024

MarketReportsOnline.com the exclusive leading provider of market research reports published research report on “Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)”.

The global PPE market is forecasted to reach US$90.9 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.24% for the period spanning 2020-2024. The factors such as accelerating economic development, rising personal healthcare expenditures, growing geriatric population, increasing accidents at manufacturing & construction industries, improvement in PPE manufacturing process and tightening healthcare regulations are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by the high competitive pressure and uncertain government policies. Few notable trends include rising smart PPE industry, improving consumer bargaining power in developing economies, improving consumer bargaining power in developing economies and innovation in PPE designing.

In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created a favorable impact on the PPE market as the demand for masks, respirators, protective clothing, and gloves have increased significantly not limited to healthcare sector but also to other industries. Additionally, accelerating economic development and rising demand for disposable sleeves and gloves in surgeries would support this growth.

On the basis of product type, PPE is bifurcated into hand protection, respiratory protection, fall protection, eye & face protection, protective footwear and protective clothing.

The fastest growing regional market is North America due to increasing requirement of respiratory equipment in chemical R&D activities along with rising instances of hand injuries at the steel processing workplace. The U.S. represents one of the largest market and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global personal protective market segmented on the basis of product types i.e. Hand Protection, Protective Clothing, Protective Footwear & Respiratory Protection and Applications i.e. Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Chemicals and Healthcare.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) have been analysed along with country coverage of US, China and India. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. Honeywell International Inc., The 3M Company, Lakeland Industries, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc. MSA Safety Inc. and Kimberly-Clark Corporation are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

PPE Manufacturers

Raw Material Suppliers

End Users

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

