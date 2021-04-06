Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Trends, Growth | PPE Industry Report, 2021-2027

Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market is valued at USD 42.25 Billion in 2017and expected to reach USD 65.66 Billion by 2024 with the CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Global size, Trends, Competitive, Historical and Forecast analysis, 2019-2026.

Increasing awareness regarding to the importance of the safety and health is the key factor for driving the Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market. Growing prevalence of disease outbreaks such as Newcastle disease, avian influenza, bird flu etc. as well as increasing demand of poultry products are driving the poultry healthcare market.

Scope of Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Report:

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is a collective term used for wearable equipment that helps in protecting human being from infections and injuries. It helps to protect them against various potential occupational hazards including airborne particulate matter, electrical, chemicals, physical, heat, and biohazards. Thus preventing such hazards and minimizing serious injuries and illness due to contact with the chemicals, physical, radiological and electric rays Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is used. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) include earplugs/muffs, hard hats, gloves, safety glasses and shoes, respirators, coveralls, vests and full bodysuits primarily used for the protection of eyes, face, head, ear and feet. PPEs are commonly used in healthcare sections such as hospital, research labs, clinics which act as barrier between viral and bacterial contaminants and skin, mouth. PPEs are also used to protect patients at high risk for contracting infections through surgical processes.

Personal protective equipment is protective clothing, helmets, goggles, or other garments or equipment designed to protect the wearer’s body from injury or infection. Also its clothing or equipment designed to be worn by someone to protect them from the risk of injury or illness. Personal Protective Equipment can also protect patients who are at high risk for contracting infections through a surgery or who have a medical condition, such as, an immunodeficiency, from being exposed to substances or potentially infectious material conveyed by tourists and healthcare workers. When used properly and with other infection control practices like hand-washing, using alcohol-based hand sanitizers, and covering coughs and sneezes, it minimizes the spread of infection from one person to a different. Effective use of PPE includes properly removing and removing contaminated PPE to stop exposing both the wearer and people to infection.

Most of PPEs are deliberate for medical use like medical gloves, N95 respirators, surgical masks, goggles and face shield, gowns and others. The history of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as far back as ancient times, when soldiers used to wore protective face gear, headgear and body armor in order to fight against their enemies without being killed. While in non-military section, the construction workers, minors and factory workers used Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for their protection. In many cases, the use of the PPEs was considered optional until the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, a new era in the history to protect the workers from injury on the job.

The Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market is segmented on the basis of product type, hazards, application, by services and region & country level. Based on product type, the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market is bifurcated into Hand and arm protection, Respiratory protection, Eye& face protection, Head protection, Foot & leg protection, Protective clothing and others. In terms of hazard type, the market is classified fire, electrical, biological, chemical and other. Based on application, the Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market is segmented as construction, manufacturing, oil & gas, chemical, food, pharmaceutical, transportation and other.

The regions covered in Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global medical device outsourcing market sub divided in U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Report:

Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Marketreports cover prominent players like Ceva, Zoetis, Venkys India, Phibro animal health corporation, Merk & Co., Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, ROMVAC COMPANY S.A., Hester Biosciences Limited, Indovax, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Merial Animal Health (Sanofi), AffiniTech, Ltd, Bimeda, Inc. and others.

News: India produced over 60 million PPE, 150 million N95 masks in 7 months.

December 12th, 2020– Smriti Irani, Union Textile Minister addressing a program on Atmanirbhar Bharat announced that India produced 60 million Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and 150 million N95 masks from March to October from which they have exported over 20 million PPE suits and 40 million masks. Further Smriti Irani added that India didn’t had any company who was producing the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits till March 2020 and because of the increase in demand for PPEs they have 11,000 companies which are making the PPEs and the protective gears. Similarly they had only 2 companies who was making the N95 masks and they have developed 200 more companies.

Increasing awareness regarding to the importance of the safety and health is the key factor for driving the Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market.

As the occupational safety regulations plays an important role to increase the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Because of increase in hazards and infections is responsible to use PPEs to ensure human’s safety and security as well as to maintain their health. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 is characterized as pandemic which infect people of the all ages which is caused by direct or indirect contact with infected person. As of 11 March 2020, there are more than 1,18,319 and 4,620 new cases and 4292 deaths are confirmed across the world. Thus Rising awareness to stop spread of Covid virus and maintaining public safety, there increasing use of PPEs and it is contributing in the growth of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market. Hence increasing the importance of safety and security is main factor to drive the Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market. Also as the lack of PPEs in industries leading to loss of workers while their safety is the major thing and these PPEs protect workers against health and safety risks in the construction industries, thus it is highly adopted for the workers in industries.

For example, according to the International Journal of Research Granthaalayah, there were 74.7% and 60 (96.8%) workers were not using Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while they were on duty. Out of the total participants, 67.7% workers experienced injuries at once in 12 months in November 2018. Thus it is necessary to use PPE while on duty to overcome the risk. Hence increase in industrialization is contributing to increase demand for Personal Protective Equipment and it is fueling the growth of PPE Market. Moreover, increasing demand for multipurpose equipment will create more opportunity for the growth of PPE market. However, high price of specialized clothing and lack of consumer awareness regarding to the workplace hazards are restraining the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market.

North America is dominating the Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market.

North America is the largest regional market for Personal Protective Equipment. Because of rapidly increase in end-use industries such as healthcare, chemicals, oil & gas and manufacturing. According to the data published by Emma Bedford in September 1, 2020, In 2018, the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was valued approximately 17.9 billion U.S. dollars in North America and the value increased up to 19.2 billion in 2019. Thus demand of products in North America is dominating the growth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market.

In case of Europe, it is at second position in dominance in the Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market due to increase in demand for high-utility protective equipment across several industries and increasing demand for PPEs across the region due to Covid 19. For instance, According to Department of Health & Social Care, since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, the department has delivered over 761 million items of PPE in UK to ensure its frontline is protected. This has included about 158 million masks, about 1 million gowns, about 135 million aprons and 360 million pairs of gloves and Since 25 February 2020, at least 654 million items of PPE have been supplied in this way. Starting in the week beginning 6th April 2020, the department has authorized the release of a further 34 million items of PPE across 38 local resilience forums (LRFs) in UK, including 8 million aprons, 4 million masks and 20 million pairs of gloves.

Key Benefits for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Report:

Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Segmentation:

Mainlly personal protective equipment (PPE) market report is segmented on the basis of type, application and region. based upon by type global personal protective equipment (PPE) is classified into hand protection, protective clothing, protective footwear, respiratory protection, head, eye and face protection, fall protection, hearing protection, others. On the basis of application global personal protective equipment (PPE) is divides into construction, oil & gas industry, automobile industry, aerospace, communication Industry, Metallurgical Industry, Food & Pharmaceuticals and Others.

By Product Type:

Hand and arm protection

Respiratory protection

Eye& face protection

Head protection

Foot & leg protection

Protective clothing

Others

By Hazards:

Fire

Electrical

Biological

Chemical

Other

By Application:

Construction

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Food

Pharmaceutical

Transportation

Other

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market By Regional & Country Level:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

