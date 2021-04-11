On the back of surging infrastructure development and oil & gas exploration projects, the global personal protective equipment market is expected to grow two-fold during the forecast period (2019-2029). Increasingly stringent labor safety laws across the globe are giving an uptick to the demand for personal protection while working in high-hazard industries.

Advancements in material science and manufacturing technologies are further set to enhance the adoption of cost efficient protective gear. Rapid urbanization in developing economies generates multiplying demand in construction applications of the product. Personal protective equipment will witness a surging demand owing to these factors in the coming years.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4631

Key Takeaways of Personal Protective Equipment Market Study

Respiratory protection is set for more than two-fold growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to glaring air pollution levels across the globe coupled with increasing industrial production.

Construction end-use industry will lead global sales and multiply 1.7X through 2029. Owing to increasing investments in infrastructure by developing economies, construction end-uses will continue to lead total market value share.

North America is at the forefront of regional distribution of global sales. The region is projected to grow 5.6X from 2019 to 2029. This can be attributed to resurgent shale gas and oil reserve exploration that employs personal protective equipment at scale.

Protective equipment for eye, face and head offers the most lucrative growth opportunities on the back of hazardous pollution levels across industries and prevalence of preemptive labor safety measures.

“Developing economies such as India, China, and Indonesia will offer remunerative growth opportunities on the back of booming construction undertakings. Manufacturers must invest in modern manufacturing technologies to increase production levels and reduce product costs to target these markets. Further, penetration of untapped market must be coupled with an equal penetration in labor safety awareness levels across industries.” -Says Fact.MR Analyst

Preemptive Safety Measures to Act as Growth Anchor

To get exclusive insights on the keyword market, request for methodology here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4631

Predictive safety analysis offers manufacturers the opportunity to create demand in new end-uses. Market players are leveraging industry 4.0 technologies in manufacturing processes to develop precision safety gear. With advancements in manufacturing, construction, and mining technologies, personal protective equipment must invest in innovating product offerings across industries.

Emphasis must be laid on enhanced product performance to differentiate product offerings. Development of personal protective equipment that can withstand extreme situations will reflect well on manufacturer’s goodwill in the market. Sharp focus on economic developments in Asia Pacific will help organizations predict demand trajectories and effectively target upcoming opportunities.

Get Valuable Insights on the Personal Protective Equipment Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the personal protective equipment market, presenting historical demand data (2013-2018) and forecast statistics for the period of 2019-2029. The study divulges essential insights on the personal protective equipment market on the basis of product type

(hands & arms, body, foot & leg, hearing, eye & face, head, and others), end use industry (construction, manufacturing, oil & gas, chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, transportation, maritime, fire and rescue, defense, mining, and agriculture), and across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

To get in-depth insights on the regional landscape of the keyword market, ask an analyst here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4631

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com