Personal Protective Equipment Market 2021 Overview and Competitive Analysis -3M Company, Honeywell International, Rock Fall Limited, MSA Company

The Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Research Report 2020-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The personal protective equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period 2020-2025.

Top Companies in the Global Personal Protective Equipment Market are 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., Ansell Ltd., Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Avon Protective Systems, Inc, JAL Group France SAS, Cofra Srl. Cofra Srl, Oftenrich Holdings Company Limited, UVEX Safety Group Gmbh, Rock Fall Limited, MSA Company, Polison Corporation, Gateway Safety, Inc, and others.

The increasing number of COVID -19 cases, along with the rising industrial awareness of employee protection at the workplace, are the major factors driving the growth of the personal protective equipment market. Moreover, the development of better and improved quality of pharmaceutical drugs in clinical labs has increased the requirement of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the healthcare sector.

Key Market Trends

Healthcare Sector is Expected to Experience Significant Growth

– Increasing investment in research and development of vaccines against infectious or novel diseases is expected to fuel the demand for the market. Further, it protects healthcare personnel from contagious disease exposures in the workplace, such as research labs, ICUs, and operation theatres, and is expected to experience continual growth in the future.

– Moreover, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has also issued the regulations for workplace health and safety of the healthcare personnel from exposure to bloodborne pathogens and Mycobacterium tuberculosis. However, under OSHA General Duty Clause, PPE is required for any potential infectious disease exposure. Employers must provide their employees with appropriate PPE and ensure that PPE is disposed of or, if reusable, that it is properly cleaned or laundered, repaired, and stored after use.

– Rising cases of COVID-19 has rapidly increased the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) comprising of protective gowns, face shields, surgical masks, protective goggles, and disposable gloves across the world. It has led to a shortage of supply and risked both healthcare workers and patients.

– China, the largest supplier of the essentials required to combat the virus, had sold PPE kits that many of it turned out to be defective. For instance, Spain had returned 50,000 PPE kits to China after discovering that they were faulty. Even India has imported 170,000 PPE kits from China that failed quality tests as per Indian Standards and were returned. The USA has also purchased the medical supplies, including ventilators and personal protection equipment, from Russia. Both countries did not disclose the number of medical supplies that were shipped to the United States.

– After recognizing the use of personal protective equipment outside patient care by ordinary citizens to safeguard themselves from the pandemic, COVID-19, stakeholders in the supply chain are leveraging current opportunities to raise the competitive price of their products. To smoothen out the supply, the government is increasing its production capacities.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the global Personal Protective Equipment market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the global Personal Protective Equipment market based on production and revenue.

Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets focusing on the research study. It discusses prices and key players besides production and consumption in each regional market.

Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the global Personal Protective Equipment market.

Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the global Personal Protective Equipment market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.

Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approaches Personal Protective Equipment used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.

