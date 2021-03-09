Personal Protective Equipment Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers -3M Company, Ansell Limited, Cardinal Health Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dynarex Corporation

The Personal Protective Equipment Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. The Personal Protective Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Personal Protective Equipment Market: 3M Company, Ansell Limited, Cardinal Health Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dynarex Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Microgen Hygiene Pvt Ltd, Prestige Ameritech and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– July 2020 – In order to help the world respond toward COVID-19, 3M and researchers at MIT began testing a new rapid test that can detect the virus. Accelerated research has been underway to learn if a simple-to-use, the diagnostic device can produce highly-accurate results within minutes and is feasible to be mass manufactured.

– June 2020 – The Neenan Company teamed up with Liberty Common High School (LCHS) to help address the shortage of medical equipment created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Using LCHS 3D printing studio, volunteers from both organizations have created more than 800 face shields and 600 ear guards to support increased demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) at frontline healthcare facilities.Key Market Trends:

– The surgical masks are personal protective equipment used to protect the wearer from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face, as a mainstream application. Whereas, a study conducted by the NIOSH revealed that nearly 78% of respondents reported using surgical masks for one or more hazards, which recorded applications toward 14% for ribavirin and over 90% for surgical smoke.

– Therefore, surgical masks have been used across situations where respiratory protection is recommended, for instance, compounding or administering antineoplastic drugs and working in the vicinity of surgical smoke. While a surgical mask may be effective in blocking splashes and large-particle droplets, blocking of very small particles transmitted by coughs, sneezes, or certain medical procedures makes these masks not intended to be used more than once. Despite the same, across Florida, hospitals are witnessed handing out loose-fitting surgical masks to workers treating newly admitted patients which could be asymptomatic carriers.

– The N95 Respirators on the other hand, are similar to European based FFP2 and FFP3 standard masks which are recognized ideal for protecting nose and mouth area from imparting or inhaling the virus led particles. With wearing of face masks becoming usual and ubiquitous, not only in hospitals but also in the community, the COVID-19 has led the general public to overconsuming surgical and N95 masks irrespective of their specificity. This has led to immense supply shortages for healthcare workers in the frontline of patient care, as being reported across several countries.

Regional Analysis For Personal Protective Equipment Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Personal Protective Equipment Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What Are the Market Factors That Are Explained in The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Personal Protective Equipment Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

