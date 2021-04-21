Personal Navigation Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), Segment Forecasts, And COVID-19 Impacts, 2014 – 2027

The Personal Navigation Device market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Personal Navigation Device companies during the forecast period.

Personal Navigation Device is a portable electronic product which combines a positioning capability (such as GPS) and navigation functions.

Key Market Players Profile

These players' market share, revenue, company profile, and SWOT analysis are covered in the Personal Navigation Device report. In the future, production and consumption are estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Key market players covered in the report such as:

Skypine Electronics Shenzhen

ShenZhen RoadRover Technology

TomTom

Pioneer

Continental

Alpine Electronics

Guangzhou FlyAudio

Shanghai Botai Group

Garmin

Coagent Electronics S&T

SAMSUNG

Kenwood

Ouhua Electronics

By application

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Aftermarket

By Type:

Car Sat Navigation

Motorcycle Sat Navigation

Camper Sat Navigation

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Personal Navigation Device Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Personal Navigation Device Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Personal Navigation Device Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Personal Navigation Device Market in Major Countries

7 North America Personal Navigation Device Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Personal Navigation Device Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Personal Navigation Device Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Personal Navigation Device Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

Personal Navigation Device Market Intended Audience:

– Personal Navigation Device manufacturers

– Personal Navigation Device traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Personal Navigation Device industry associations

– Product managers, Personal Navigation Device industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major market players

6 months analyst support along with the data in excel

